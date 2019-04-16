The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Delaney Hall already has accomplished a lot in her efforts to raise funds for worthy causes. But now she has been honored as one of the top volunteers in the country.





On Monday, Mayor Herb Roach gave her a plaque and read a letter from the President of the United States complimenting her work for bringing people together and having the compassion to help others.

“You serve as a model of the American spirit,” Donald J. Trump wrote. “Each generation writes a new chapter in American greatness.”

In 2014, Delaney started making a difference in people’s lives, and six birthdays later, she is being honored as the top middle-school volunteer in the state with the Prudential Spirit of Community Award. The national program recognizes young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.

Delaney, a seventh grader at Amelia V. Carriel Junior High School, has won $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in May.

Delaney Hall, volunteer extraordinaire

For her 8th birthday, she decided to raise money and collect items for the Gateway Pet Guardians. The philanthropy felt so good that she continued her “Donation Parties” every May 2, raising funds.

That began the tradition of “Donation Parties” for every May 2 — her birthday. St. Louis Children’s Hospital, The Shoeman Water Project, Fontebella Maternity Shelter and Caritas/St. John Bosco Children’s Center have been among the beneficiaries.

Her goal this year is to raise $6,000 — plus donate as many supplies as can fill up a pickup truck — for Randy’s Rescue Ranch, located at 1400 E. U.S. 50 in O’Fallon.

Randy’s Rescue Ranch has 20 acres where a variety of animals rescued from abuse, neglect and abandonment can heal.

For updates on the donation drives, follow her Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/DelaneysDonations/. For more information, contact DelaneysDonations@gmail.com or 618-406-1824.

Mayor Roach recognizes outgoing aldermen

The mayor presented more plaques Monday evening, honoring the following outgoing aldermen: Ned Drolet and David Cozad, who did not seek re-election after lengthy service; Robert Kueker, who lost his re-election bid, and interim appointees John Distler and John Drolet, both former elected aldermen who had agreed to fill unexpired terms until new representation was elected April 2.

“The city really can’t thank you enough,” Roach said.

Cozad, who served Ward 7 for 10 years, took the microphone to praise his fellow aldermen for their commitment to the city and the staff for their expertise.

“You have a group who really cares about O’Fallon,” he said. “I am encouraged by the new aldermen who were elected.”







“It’s been 10 years of Monday nights. I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I will figure it out. I’m going to miss it. I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here to help,” he said.

Ned Drolet conveyed that after 18 years, this really was it. He had served 14, then ran again after sitting out two years.

“I’ve assured my wife, this is it. It’s a sweet and sour thing. I’m very pleased to have served and represented my district, but it’s time to pass the baton on to others,” the senior Drolet said.

Roach said the outgoing aldermen represented 40 years of service.

“Of finding out what works and what doesn’t, and seeing things through,” he said.

Robert Kueker served one term, but had served three terms on the District 90 school board, and had been co-chair of the first CityFest last summer.

He complimented John Drolet, who had previously served eight years in Ward 1, and Distler, who had served in the late 1980s — when the meetings were moved from city hall to the high school auditorium — in Ward 4, for providing experience as they served for four months. They were appointed in January to fill terms vacated by Richie Meile and Matt Smallheer, who were elected to the St. Clair County Board.

Training programs forthcoming for new aldermen

Roach said the new aldermen would begin a series of training programs.

As (City Administrator) Walter Denton says, “‘It’s a moving train and not slowing down for anyone,’” he said.

The newly elected aldermen are Dennis Muyleart, Ward 1; Jessica Lotz, Ward 2; Todd Roach, Ward 4; Gwen Randolph and Christopher Monroe, Ward 5 (had been appointed to fill seats prior to April 2); Tom Vorce, Ward 6; and Nathan Parchman, Ward 7. They will join re-elected aldermen Kevin Hagarty, Ward 3; and incumbent aldermen Ross Rosenberg, Ward 1; Jerry Albrecht, Ward 2; Matt Gilreath, Ward 3; Mark Morton, Ward 4; Ray Holden, Ward 6; and Dan Witt, Ward 7; for a Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. April 29 at the Public Safety Building for a work session.

The new aldermen will be sworn in at the May 6 City Council meeting.

Roach reminded outgoing aldermen they still had committees to serve on until then.