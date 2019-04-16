Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

The O’Fallon varsity boys lacrosse team played an exciting home game Friday night, rallying to beat a tough John Burroughs team 10-9.

John Burroughs raced to a quick 3-0 lead in the first half before O’Fallon’s Braden Gaab scored two goals to chip away at the deficit. The first half ended with John Burroughs leading 5-2.

The second half saw an offensive explosion from the Panthers with captain Nolan Bradley and David Tady each scoring three goals, Josh McIntyre scoring one, and Beau Carney notching his first goal of the season.

On defense, goalie Tommy Fulford was gritty, saving about 50 percent of the shots on goal. The defense bent but didn’t break and came up strong in the fourth quarter. Friday night’s win put the Panthers at 8-4 entering action this week with the playoffs looming.