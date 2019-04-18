O’Fallon Around Town

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Noon Thursday, April 25, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, April 25:

▪ Celebration of Academic Excellence — 8 a.m. McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon. Students will present their research, creative talent and collaborative work at the annual event. For more information and the full day’s schedule of events, visit mckendree.edu/academicexcellence

▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club — 12 p.m. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, April 26:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, April 27:

▪ St. Clair County Garden Club annual Plant Sale — 8 to 11:30 a.m. Wild Birds Unlimited (front of), 2657 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Members provide annuals, perennials, shrubs, house plants from their own gardens. Promoting Monarch butterflies, bees and other pollinators with three varieties of milkweed, aromatic asters, liatris, bee balm and wild false indigo.

▪ O’Fallon Township High School Band Boosters Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. OTHS South Gym, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. Items can be donated 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 26 – no electronics or mattresses. 618-540-8023.

▪ Safe & Secure Free Document Shredding — 9 to 11 a.m. Roxann’s Your Home Team Real Estate, 813 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Includes drive-thru service. Donations for local food pantry accepted. No drop-offs. Documents shredded on site. 618-624-1985.

▪ World War II Canteen Dance — 6 to 10 p.m. Jefferson Barracks National Guard Post, Building 24, 24 Davis St., St. Louis. Doors open 5 p.m. Dance tickets, dinner and drinks (beer, wine, soft drinks, water) are included with $30 admission. Tables of eight available for $200, paid in advance. Dinner provided by Kenricks, served 5:30 to 7 p.m. 636-692-3436 or 314-615-8800.

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Glo-Bingo — 7 p.m. Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Cash prizes, silent auction, raffle items, cash bar. Food available for purchase. Must be 18 and older to play. Cost: $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door. For tickets: ofallongardenclub.ticketleap.com/ofallon-illinois-glo-bingo. For information, 618-580-5530.

Saturday, April 27 & Sunday, April 28:

▪ World War II Weekend at Jefferson Barracks — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Jefferson Barracks, 345 North Road, St. Louis. Held to honor our veterans, join the 2nd Ranger Battalion of St. Louis for the weekend. Enjoy living history camps, gear and uniform displays, military vehicle displays and three staged battles. Battle times: 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday, April 28:

▪ Metro East Community Chorale Spring Concert — 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1910 W. Belle St., Belleville. Performance to include sacred spirituals/gospels, Broadway/popular and patriotic songs. Also includes an orchestral accompaniment along with accompanist Carol Brookshier, led by director Stephen Wilson.

▪ Corpus Christi Church Spring Chicken Dinner — 3 to 7 p.m. Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp St., Shiloh. Featuring home style fried chicken. Cost: $11 adults, $5 children ages 6-12. Takeouts available. Reservations for eight or more accepted by calling 618-632-7614 by April 26.

Monday, April 29:

▪ O’Fallon Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. facebook.com/events/251540212394951

▪ Organ/Tissue Donor Drive — 6 to 7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Learn about the program and/or register to become a donor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, May 1:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, May 2:

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. To mark the Society’s 42nd year, they will look back at the early years as shared by founding members. Free and open to the public. www.stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

Sunday, May 19:

▪ 23rd annual Pete MacLaughlin Memorial Golf Tournament — 12 p.m. (check-in) Tamarack Golf Club, 362 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Scramble to be followed by a meal, prizes and auction. For individual or team registration, hole sponsor donations or further information, contact Roy Carlson at 618-624-1711.

June 10-14:

▪ To Horner Park & Beyond: Sponsored by O’Fallon/Shiloh Area Girl Scouts — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Horner Park, Lebanon. Girl Scouts summer camp for Daisies - Ambassadors (grades K-12). Camp fee: $60 for Daisy-Brownie; $75 for Juniors/Cadettes; $15 for Seniors/Ambassadors. Registration deadline: May 14. Contact Winnie Kenney, winnie_kenney@hotmail.com