Road, infrastructure projects abound in O’Fallon

Now that warm weather is here, that means the start-up of road and infrastructure projects in O’Fallon. The city recently approved $23.5 million in the new fiscal year budget for streets, sidewalks, public utilities and stormwater control.

Jeff Taylor, director of public works for the city, updated citizens at the April 10 Town Hall meeting on various city projects.

One roadwork project nearly completed is the ongoing Green Mount Road and Central Park Drive intersection work, which should be ready by month’s end, Taylor said.

Two turn lanes are being installed each way. He said 80 percent of the funding was provided by a federal grant.

The Pavement Management project is ongoing. Taylor said they had a consultant devise a plan several years ago, and they identified streets that needed overlay, then prioritized them.

Four are currently planned for work: Smiley, between U.S. 50 and Wesley Drive; Southview Gardens; Homestead and Crossroads Terrace; and Howard Place.







Bids are on for concrete replacement, and if enough funding is available, Cambridge Boulevard reconstruction will likely be put on the schedule.

Another federal grant is helping one of the biggest projects of the summer – the reconstruction of Simmons Road. The project totals $1.3 million, with 75 percent funded federally.

Taylor said the project would continue in the fall. Parcs of Arbor Green subdivision will be the entrance point for residents.

“This is the first year since I’ve worked here that we are not closing Milburn School Road. But we are closing Simmons,” he said.

Taylor explained future transportation improvements, as approved by East-West Gateway, will include Seven Hills Road resurfacing. More than $400,000 of federal grant money is expected for the $700,000 project.

Next summer, in working in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Old Collinsville Road and U.S. 50 intersection will see improvements in turn lanes.

Venita Drive will receive extensive overpass work too.

Federal funds will also aid Central Park and Hartman Lane intersection for additional turn lanes.

Drainage improvements at Holiday Drive are being planned. Taylor said it has much erosion.

Stormwater drainage work has been ongoing in the Presidential Streets area of downtown, and currently, the city is working on Phase 4 of a five-phase project.

Taylor said the ditches have been filled, so drainage spills over and has caused issues. Work on opening the drainage ditches and various improvements are being made.

So as not to inconvenience residents more than necessary, the department tries to do the water, sewer and roadwork all at once, he said.

“We plan out those projects to be done at the same time because we want to lessen the impact,” he said.

The city is replacing many sewer mains, he said, because of “old age.”

The Southview Gardens Water Main project will replace 7,700 feet of existing 6-inch water mains with 6-inch C900 restrained joint PVC pipe in the subdivision, which is south of U.S. Highway 50 and east of South Lincoln Street.

The Highway 50 Mine Subsidence Sewer Rehabilitation Project will repair infrastructure in the subsidence area.

One reason for the drainage issues throughout town in older areas is the difference in regulations.

“When those older subdivisions were built, we did not have the development regulations in place that we do now,” he said.

The water storage tanks were all inspected last fall, he said, with two needing work — State Street and Seven Hills Road.

The O’Fallon’s waste water treatment plant will be upgraded to handle current and future growth of the community. Keeping the sewer plant in compliance with EPA requirements and installing cost-effective equipment are also in the works.

One of the infrastructure projects that started several months ago and is expected to be completed in June, weather permitting, is a water and sewer main rehabilitation project along State Street from the roundabout at Obernuefemann to Douglas Avenue.

To view the long list of projects planned for next year and beyond in the Capital Improvements Plan, which is scheduled for five years, go to: https://www.ofallon.org/administration/pages/capital-improvements-plan