O’Fallon Around Town

Thursday, May 2:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. To mark the Society’s 42nd year, they will look back at the early years as shared by founding members. Free and open to the public. www.stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5:

▪ 70th Annual St. Louis Book Fair — 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Road, Ballwin, Mo. General admission $10 on Thursday. Free admission all other days. Sale includes hardcover and paperback books, CDs, DVDs, comic books. 314-993-1995 or stlouisbookfair.org

Friday, May 3:

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Governor French Gallery Grand Opening Reception & Exhibition — 5 to 9 p.m. 219 W. Main St., Belleville. Opening of the Multiple Medium, Multiple Artists Exhibition, curated by Gesso Magazine. Exhibition includes paintings, photography, sculpture, batik, digital and mixed media and runs through June 1. gessomagazine.com/gfgallery

▪ Second annual St. Louis Science Fiction & Fantasy Short Film Festival — 6 to 10 p.m. St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. Screen entries in the film competition and learn about cinematography, special effects, editing, directing, costuming, and set design. Visit slsc.org for the full schedule of events.

▪ 18th annual Shiloh School District Art Show — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Shiloh Middle School, 1 Wildcat Crossing, Shiloh. The halls of the school will be filled with the creative endeavors of all the students in the Shiloh school district. Event to host creative environment for kids (adults too) to make and take art home. 618-632-7434, ext. 120.

▪ Masterworks Chorale: Celtic Spring — 7:30 p.m. Saint Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 3854 Flad Ave., St. Louis. A celebration of music from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Cornwall. Tickets: singmasterworks.org

Saturday, May 4:

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Spring Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. O’Fallon Station, 1st St., O’Fallon.

▪ 2019 Lebanon May Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown Lebanon. The brick street will be filled with vendors with a focus on home and garden projects. Includes local nurseries, plant vendors, artisans, antiques, kids activities, food, live music and more.

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4 to 8 p.m. Sts. Constantine and Helen Green Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Featuring home-baked Greek entrees and pastries. Lenten dishes available. Open to the public. 618-277-0330.

▪ Senior Swing Timers Red, White & Blue Dance — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Featuring DJ Dr. Dee. Cost: $10 for members, $12 non-members. 618-277-4540.

Sunday, May 5:

▪ Masterworks Chorale: Celtic Spring — 3 p.m. Saint Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. A celebration of music from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Cornwall. Tickets: singmasterworks.org

Tuesday, May 7:

▪ St. Clair Country Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Crehan’s, 5500 N. Belt W., Belleville. Design instructor Madelyn Hucker will provide tips on basic floral arranging. Floral designs by members should use a May basket. Monthly studies: Garden bugs - what’s beneficial, what’s not - bumblebees and cicadas. Open to the public. For lunch reservations, 618-791-2246.

▪ Women in the Civil War — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. The Civil War marked a turning point for women and their role in society. During the war, many women nursed soldiers, spied on the enemy, cooked and laundered for enlisted men and fought as soldiers by concealing their identities and enlisting as men. Presented by Gary Jackson. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, May 8:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, May 9 through Monday, May 13:

▪ O’Fallon Public Library Mega, Mega Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. 618-632-3783 or ofpl.info

Friday, May 10:

▪ Rock & Roll Bingo presented by St. Clair County Animal Welfare Advocates — 7 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 805, 221 W. 1st St., O’Fallon. Doors open 6 p.m. Includes 12 bingo games, cash prizes, cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 and more. Additional bingo card packets available for $2 at the door. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Space is limited. Register at https://sccawabingo.eventbrite.com

Thursday, May 16:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3 per person. RSVP by May 10. 618-632-4415.

Sunday, May 19:

▪ 23rd annual Pete MacLaughlin Memorial Golf Tournament — 12 p.m. (check-in) Tamarack Golf Club, 362 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Scramble to be followed by a meal, prizes and auction. Proceeds benefit O’Fallon Community Food Pantry. For individual or team registration, hole sponsor donations or further information, contact Roy Carlson at 618-624-1711.

June 10-14:

▪ To Horner Park & Beyond: Sponsored by O’Fallon/Shiloh Area Girl Scouts — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Horner Park, Lebanon. Girl Scouts summer camp for Daisies - Ambassadors (grades K-12). Camp fee: $60 for Daisy-Brownie; $75 for Juniors/Cadettes; $15 for Seniors/Ambassadors. Registration deadline: May 14. Contact Winnie Kenney, winnie_kenney@hotmail.com