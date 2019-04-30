O’Fallon boys lacrosse team honors seniors, defeats Parkway West 12-4

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

The O’Fallon boys lacrosse program recently recognized and honored its eight 2019 graduating seniors and their parents in front of a home crowd before playing Parkway West.

For the senior boys, it was a bittersweet event; however, the future looks bright for these young men.

Donovan Balisteri will play junior hockey for the Milwaukee Power; Josh Bjornson will attend Liberty University and major in Computer Systems; Nolan Bradley will attend Penn State University and study engineering; Evan Carney plans on joining the Air National Guard; Brooks Hackney will attend attend Missouri State University; Gabriel Picato will attend college to study mechanical engineering; James Randolph attend Rockhurst University to study civil engineering; and Daniel Walker will attend Southeast Missouri State University to study mechanical engineering.





Following the pregame ceremony, the O’Fallon varsity boys lacrosse team captured a 12-4 win against Parkway West on this honorary night.

Several Panthers scored to garner the win, but it was a total team effort that resulted in the final score. Josh McIntyre led the scoring with five goals, Braden Gaab scored four goals and had two assists, Bradley scored one goal with three assists, and both Carney and Nick Johnson added to the score with a goal each.

The defense had a strong performance keeping Parkway West off balance. Goalie Tommy Fulford played tough with seven saves and allowed only four goals.