Taste of O’Fallon event to raise awareness of mental health issue

For the first time ever, a Taste of O’Fallon will offer the city’s favorite restaurants, diners, pizzerias, bakeries and specialty shops in a one-night special event to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Karla Smith Behavioral Health will host the fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. May 10 inside Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon.

Emily Smith, executive director of KSBH, hopes this will become an annual event. She is devoted to helping families deal with mental health issues, and to see how they can help the community.

“We wanted this to have a hometown feel. We wanted a fun community-based event, and so far, we’ve had a wonderful response. We have over 45 corporate, restaurant and individual sponsors of the event,” she said. “This will expose our mission to people who might otherwise not know about it.”

Mike Clark, of presenting sponsor Visionary Wealth Advisors and a KSBH board member, said he was happy so many restaurants and businesses signed on to participate in the event to give back to the community.

“We are so excited to bring this one-of-a-kind fundraising party to O’Fallon,” Clark said.

Throughout the four-hour event, party-goers can sample classic local dishes, specialty cuisines and inspired chef creations. The $75 VIP passes are sold out, but general admission tickets, at $50 apiece, are available.

“Whether it’s your friend, a family member, your neighbor or a customer, we all have a relationship with somebody who is struggling with mental health issues,” said Megan Pashea, owner of 1818 Chophouse. “It’s important for all of us to be aware and be able to help those around us.”

Restaurants are donating all of their food and services so that all proceeds from the evening go directly to help Karla Smith Behavioral Health provide mental health services to families experiencing depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions.

“Over 85 percent of our clients receive financial aid to pay for professional mental health services at KSBH,” Emily Smith said. “Mental health is a community issue that requires all of us to join together to help lift each other up. We are so grateful to the businesses and individuals who are organizing this event, which will help change lives and celebrate the best our city has to offer.”

Debbie Arell-Martinez, executive director of the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, was supportive of the new venture.

“It’s always great when our businesses work together towards a common goal. It’s exciting that so many restaurants are participating in this Taste of O’Fallon. Mental health issues are more common that most want to think – I think this will be a great event to bring attention to all the good work Karla Smith Behavioral Health is doing,” she said.

Local band S.O.S. will perform favorite hit songs throughout the evening.

Smith said they have a very active board of directors and have “phenomenal” volunteers. Previously, their only fundraising event of the year was a dinner gala.

“They give very freely of their time so we can be successful,” she said. “It takes a village to educate and be supportive to provide health awareness. We wanted to keep this event as much about O’Fallon as we can. All donations are received with a lot of gratitude. Every little bit helps.”

The event will feature a variety of beverages, including cocktails and mocktails.

“1818 Chophouse is making a signature cocktail, and Peel and Schlafly are providing beer and Breakthru Beverage of Illinois is donating the wine. There’s something for everyone. Bring your friend! We’ll have plenty of food,” Smith said. “We look forward to seeing everyone, and growing the event every year.”

For more information about Taste of O’Fallon visit karlasmithbehavioralhealth.org.

Tickets may be purchased online at karlasmithbehavioralhealth.org for unlimited food tastings and beverages.

Sponsors of Taste of O’Fallon include presenting sponsor Visionary Wealth Advisors, Peel Brewing Company, The FOURCE Group, Pure 111 Medical Aesthetics, Victory Men’s Health, Delmar Mortgage, Professional Therapy Services, Inc., Ironhorse Resources, Jenie’s Hair Loft, CR Holland Real Estate, Foley Dental Group, Federico Family of Dealerships, Mike’s Automotive, O’Fallon Electric, Veterans United Home Loans, 1818 Chophouse, Bella Milano, Gia’s Pizza, Soooo Yummy TC’s Treats, Syberg’s, Sweet Katie Bee’s Sustainable Café, Sugarfire Smoke House, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Hemingway’s Zen Garden Bistro and Pub, Fezziwig’s Tea & Gourmet, Southern Hop House and Peonies and Milk. Participants are listed on the website.

Karla Smith Behavioral Health is located at 200 N. Lincoln in the heart of downtown O’Fallon in the newly restored Town Hall Building, originally built in 1890.

KSBH was founded in 2005 by the Smith Family after their daughter and sister, Karla, lost her life to bi-polar disorder in 2003. KSBH provides therapeutic mental health clinical services, support groups, substance abuse prevention, suicide support and education.

More information about the Karla Smith Behavioral Health can be found at www.karlasmithbehavioralhealth.com or by calling 618-624-5571. Anyone struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts or who knows someone who is, should not hesitate to reach out immediately.