O’Fallon Around Town

Thursday, May 9:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Thursday, May 9 through Monday, May 13:

▪ O’Fallon Public Library Mega, Mega Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. 618-632-3783 or ofpl.info

Friday, May 10:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Rock & Roll Bingo presented by St. Clair County Animal Welfare Advocates — 7 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 805, 221 W. 1st St., O’Fallon. Doors open 6 p.m. Includes 12 bingo games, cash prizes, cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 and more. Additional bingo card packets available for $2 at the door. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Space is limited. Register at https://sccawabingo.eventbrite.com

Saturday, May 11:

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Spring Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Large variety of plants – perennials, annuals, herbs, veggies, shrubs and much more.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

Wednesday, May 15:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, May 16:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3 per person. RSVP by May 10. 618-632-4415.

Sunday, May 19:

▪ 23rd annual Pete MacLaughlin Memorial Golf Tournament — 12 p.m. (check-in) Tamarack Golf Club, 362 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Scramble to be followed by a meal, prizes and auction. Proceeds benefit O’Fallon Community Food Pantry. For individual or team registration, hole sponsor donations or further information, contact Roy Carlson at 618-624-1711.

Tuesday, May 21:

▪ An Introduction to Photo Editing — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Local travel and landscape photographer Jennifer Mishra will introduce you to the world of filters and photographic post-processing. Class will focus on easy-to-use, freely available programs, but will also include an introduction to software like Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. Space is limited. Register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

June 10-14:

▪ To Horner Park & Beyond: Sponsored by O’Fallon/Shiloh Area Girl Scouts — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Horner Park, Lebanon. Girl Scouts summer camp for Daisies - Ambassadors (grades K-12). Camp fee: $60 for Daisy-Brownie; $75 for Juniors/Cadettes; $15 for Seniors/Ambassadors. Registration deadline: May 14. Contact Winnie Kenney, winnie_kenney@hotmail.com