Newly elected aldermen give O’Fallon City Council fresh look

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

When eight newly elected aldermen were sworn in May 6, the O’Fallon City Council changed dramatically.







Only one alderman, Kevin Hagarty, was an elected incumbent, starting his third term representing Ward 3. Aldermen Gwen Randolph and Christopher Monroe, both serving Ward 5, were first appointed to their seats, then ran for office and were elected April 2.

The other five are brand new to the council: Dennis Muyleart in Ward 1, Jessica Lotz in Ward 2, Todd Roach in Ward 4, Tom Vorce in Ward 6 and Nathan Parchman in Ward 7.

After being seated, the council acted on several infrastructure resolutions.

Two IDOT construction engineering services agreements were executed for the Simmons Road Project between Milburn School Road and Porter Road with Geotechnology Inc., using $25,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds, and Rhutasel and Associates Inc., using Motor Fuel Tax funds not to exceed $28,000.

Regarding the concrete replacement program, an agreement with Lake Contracting for $234,852, was authorized. For the street resurfacing program, an agreement with Christ Brothers Asphalt Inc. for $1,119,941.80 was approved. Both were based on unit prices submitted.

The city parking lot will be sealed and striped, with a $145,740 agreement authorized with Sonnenberg Asphalt Company.

In a 10 to 4 vote, the council approved a zoning amendment for the Advanced Veterinary Center, located at 706 and 800 E. Highway 50, as amended with the fence requirement in the rear perimeter dropped.

The 3.5-acre site has two buildings with 21,000 sq. ft. total office space. Applicant James Bollmeier, a veterinarian who operates the nearby Four Paws Animal Hospital, proposed the development to provide veterinary services, including exams, imaging, routine surgeries and overnight boarding. The interior floorplan has no changes and there are no outdoor animal runs. Dedicated dog-walking areas will be enclosed with a 6-foot vinyl fence and have artificial grass to facilitate proper waste removal.

The site was previously occupied by Memorial Healthcare but has been vacant since January 2018 and will include artificial grass to facilitate proper waste removal.

The second building may be used for office space and leased. Aldermen voting no included Jerry Albrecht, Mark Morton, Roach and Dan Witt.

In the public comment portion, Joshua Jenkins, who moved here in 2014, said he is the co-founder of the Better Alliance for Government Accountability. He addressed the council with complaints against the O’Fallon Police Department. He encouraged people who had issues with misreporting and misfiling to contact him at his residence, 1025 Oriole Drive.

Jenkins, a veteran of two tours of duty, said he has witnessed unacceptable behavior of the police department during the past three years and was concerned with the lack of respect. He mentioned failing to file police reports and assaulting victims who were reporting crimes but did not cite specifics.

City Clerk Jerry Mouser announced real estate bills were expected to be delivered around May 10, with the first installment due by June 21, according to County Treasurer Andrew Lopinot.

Mary Jeanne Hutchison, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said they have been working on the new farmer’s market for a year. Vine Street Market has opened at the O’Fallon Station with 35 vendors.

“This venue is the future. Besides the things we’ve already done — the Festival of Trees, the parade — we will have various special events to help promote downtown. Banners with “Shop. Eat. Enjoy” for downtown are being placed,” Hutchinson said.

Mayor Herb Roach will have evening hours May 22, and Saturday hours May 25 at City Hall.

Other council business

The council advanced the following ordinances for approval at Monday’s meeting: