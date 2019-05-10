O’Fallon Around Town

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Thursday, May 16:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, May 17:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, May 18:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Sunday, May 19:

▪ 23rd annual Pete MacLaughlin Memorial Golf Tournament — 12 p.m. (check-in) Tamarack Golf Club, 362 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Scramble to be followed by a meal, prizes and auction. Proceeds benefit O’Fallon Community Food Pantry. For individual or team registration, hole sponsor donations or further information, contact Roy Carlson at 618-624-1711.

Tuesday, May 21:

▪ Cambridge House Ice Cream Social — 2:30 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Enjoy some ice cream while Megan Rector, Financial Wellness Relationship Manager from Regions Bank, gives a presentation on tips to help avoid financial exploitation. Free and open to the public.

▪ An Introduction to Photo Editing — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Local travel and landscape photographer Jennifer Mishra will introduce you to the world of filters and photographic post-processing. Class will focus on easy-to-use, freely available programs, but will also include an introduction to software like Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. Space is limited. Register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, May 22:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Wednesday, May 29:

▪ Cancer Care Education Event — 6 to 7 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, Community Room, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Learn about cancer prevention, advanced treatment technologies and the services coming to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s new Cancer Care Center. Free event. Registration required: ofpl.info/cancercare

Saturday, June 15:

▪ P.E.G. Can Help 10th annual Benefit Golf Scramble — 1 p.m. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. 12 p.m. Registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee: $85 per person, includes green fees, cart, dinner and cash prizes. facebook.com/events/2071370592954551