O’Fallon boys lacrosse team finishes regular season on high note

In the final regular season home game for the O’Fallon boys varsity lacross team, Josh McIntyre led the scoring with five goals and Braden Gaab followed with three, as the Panthers defeated Ladue on May 8.

David Tady and Beau Carney each added one goal. Gaab won 72 percent of the face-offs while Josh Bjornson led the defense with six ground ball pickups. Tommy Fulford held Ladue’s offense at bay and came on strong in the late quarters, saving 72 percent of the shots on goal in the second half.

Overall, O’Fallon enjoyed a strong season, finishing 11-5 and locking in the No. 1 seed for the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association 2019 Show Me Cup Tournament. As a result, the Panthers got a first-round bye and will play Kirkwood in the second round at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at OTHS Panther Stadium.