O’Fallon Around Town

Thursday, May 23:

▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club — 12 p.m. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, May 24:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, May 25:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

Sunday, May 26:

▪ Memorial Day Event with Terry Burgess — 3 p.m. Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 N. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon. Terry Burgess’ son Bryan was killed in action while on a mission in Afghanistan in 2011. Terry and his wife Beth will talk about their book, “When Our Blue Star Turned Gold.” mybslc.org/newsletters/2019-May-Newsletter.pdf

Monday, May 27:

▪ Memorial Day Program — 11:30 a.m. O’Fallon Veterans Monument, 737 E. Wesley Drive, O’Fallon. Guest speaker: Major General Samuel Mahaney, Chief of Staff, AMC. Participation from O’Fallon Township High School AFJ ROTC, VFW Post 805, First Baptist Church Adult Choir, Miss O’Fallon Adriana Scagliarini and more. Veterans encouraged to wear their medals and decorations. Bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the First Baptist Church on E. Highway 50.

Wednesday, May 29:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ O’Fallon Army Enlistment Ceremony — 10 a.m. City Hall Chamber Room, 255 S. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon. Family, friends, educators and members of the community are invited to attend the enlistment ceremony for O’Fallon Township High School seniors who have committed to join the U.S. Army. They will be presented with Certificates of Appreciation from Mayor Herb Roach. Bagels and coffee will be provided. 618-204-6149.

▪ Cancer Care Education Event — 6 to 7 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, Community Room, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Learn about cancer prevention, advanced treatment technologies and the services coming to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s new Cancer Care Center. Free event. Registration required: ofpl.info/cancercare

Saturday, June 1:

▪ 2019 Gardens in Bloom — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. O’Fallon. Rain or shine. A leisurely day of touring beautiful gardens. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the tour. Children 12 and younger are free. Ticket required at each garden. Plant sale and raffle at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon. Tickets not required at plant sale. For more information: 618-939-3434.

Tuesday, June 4:

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Memorial Hospital - East Community Room, 2nd floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Must be 16 years of age or older to donate, feeling healthy and well the day of drive. Photo ID required. Appointments recommended. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code MemorialBelleville.

Saturday, June 15:

▪ P.E.G. Can Help 10th annual Benefit Golf Scramble — 1 p.m. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. 12 p.m. Registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee: $85 per person, includes green fees, cart, dinner and cash prizes. facebook.com/events/2071370592954551