O’Fallon Around Town

Thursday, May 30:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, May 31:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Troy Family Year of Fun: ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ — 6 p.m. Tri-Township Park (Pavillion 10), 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Entertainment and food from 6 to 8 p.m. Movie starts 8 p.m. Leave your wallet at home – everything is free. Hotdogs, chips, water while supplies last. Balloon animals, caricaturists, face painters, bounce houses. 618-667-8769 or troycoc.com

▪ Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass — 7 p.m. The Sanctuary, Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. A wide variety of music to lift hearts and spirits in praise. An offering will be collected to help defray the band’s travel expenses. faith-online.org

Saturday, June 1:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Annual Fishing Derby — 9 to 11 a.m. O’Fallon Sportsman’s Lake, 1024 Scott-Troy Road, O’Fallon. Registration 8:30 a.m. Fishing run from 9 to 11 a.m. Awards at 11 a.m. Ages 14 and under. Bring your own fishing pole. Bait provided. Lunch available at a small cost. Hosted by the O’Fallon Township Youth Committee.

▪ 2019 Gardens in Bloom — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. O’Fallon. Rain or shine. A leisurely day of touring beautiful gardens. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the tour. Children 12 and younger are free. Ticket required at each garden. Plant sale and raffle at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon. Tickets not required at plant sale. For more information: 618-939-3434.

Monday, June 3:

▪ O’Fallon Public Library Tour — 5 to 6 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Open to the public.

Tuesday, June 4:

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Memorial Hospital - East Community Room, 2nd floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Must be 16 years of age or older to donate, feeling healthy and well the day of drive. Photo ID required. Appointments recommended. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code MemorialBelleville.

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Community Garden, 527 E. State St., O’Fallon. Meeting will be a party and potluck. No business or weeding, watering or deadheading, just good food and fellowship in the garden. The club will provide fried chicken, plates, napkins, eating utensils and cups. Water and soda will be available. If you plan to attend, please respond to Joy at lowery.garden@gmail.com with your name and number of guests. For the potluck portion, let us know what you’ll bring. Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the cabin at Rock Springs Rotary Park.

Wednesday, June 5:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, June 6:

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Candy Buechler tells how she discovered her seventh great-grandmother and her life in “Marie Rouensa: Portrait of a Kaskaskia Indian.” Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

Saturday, June 8:

▪ Yoga in June — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Get fit and healthy with a calming yoga session. Bring your own mat. To register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, June 12:

▪ Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. Fee: $10 per couple. Registration required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 or online at mymemorialnetwork.com/events

Saturday, June 15:

▪ P.E.G. Can Help 10th annual Benefit Golf Scramble — 1 p.m. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. 12 p.m. Registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee: $85 per person, includes green fees, cart, dinner and cash prizes. facebook.com/events/2071370592954551

Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21:

▪ ‘In the Wild’ Vacation Bible School — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Kids will focus on real-life encounters with Jesus and discover the most amazing truth of all. 618-632-6223 or wendy.milligan@fbcofallon.org

Wednesday, June 19 & Thursday, June 20:

▪ AARP Safe Driving for Seniors — 12 to 4 p.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. A two-day course designed to help older drivers improve their driving skills. Course material is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. AARP members must bring their card to the class. Pre-register by calling 618-632-3517.

Thursday, June 20:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner & Entertainment — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline June 14. 618-632-4415.