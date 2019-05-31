O’Fallon Around Town

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Noon Thursday, June 6, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, June 6:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Candy Buechler tells how she discovered her seventh great-grandmother and her life in “Marie Rouensa: Portrait of a Kaskaskia Indian.” Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

Friday, June 7:

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, June 8:

▪ Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, household items and more will be avialable.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ 22nd annual Edwardsville Route 66 Festival — 8 a.m. to midnight. Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Music, food and fun for the whole family. For the schedule of events and other information: edwardsvilleroute66.com

▪ The ‘Lucky Few’ Generation — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Focusing on the generation born between 1925 and 1945. Speaker: Walter L. Hall. The audience is invited to contribute stories, experiences, and reflections about this generation. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, June 11:

▪ O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity Orientation — 7 p.m. St. Clare’s Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. The O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity is seeking an O’Fallon area family that wants to turn the dream of home ownership into a reality. This information session is for prospective applicants. Session attendance is required to obtain an application. 618-670-6632.

Wednesday, June 12:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. Fee: $10 per couple. Registration required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 or online at mymemorialnetwork.com/events

Thursday, June 13:

▪ O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity Orientation — 7 p.m. St. Clare’s Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. The O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity is seeking an O’Fallon area family that wants to turn the dream of home ownership into a reality. This information session is for prospective applicants. Session attendance is required to obtain an application. 618-670-6632.

Saturday, June 15:

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road, O’Fallon. Sponsored by the O’Fallon Kiwanis Club. To schedule an appointment: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code KiwanisOfallon.

▪ P.E.G. Can Help 10th annual Benefit Golf Scramble — 1 p.m. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. 12 p.m. Registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee: $85 per person, includes green fees, cart, dinner and cash prizes. facebook.com/events/2071370592954551

Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21:

▪ ‘In the Wild’ Vacation Bible School — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Kids will focus on real-life encounters with Jesus and discover the most amazing truth of all. 618-632-6223 or wendy.milligan@fbcofallon.org

Tuesday, June 18:

▪ O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity Orientation — 7 p.m. St. Clare’s Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. The O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity is seeking an O’Fallon area family that wants to turn the dream of home ownership into a reality. This information session is for prospective applicants. Session attendance is required to obtain an application. 618-670-6632.

Wednesday, June 19 & Thursday, June 20:

▪ AARP Safe Driving for Seniors — 12 to 4 p.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. A two-day course designed to help older drivers improve their driving skills. Course material is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. AARP members must bring their card to the class. Pre-register by calling 618-632-3517.

Thursday, June 20:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner & Entertainment — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline June 14. 618-632-4415.