O’Fallon City Council takes action on crucial economic development proposals

The O'Fallon Progress

Action on the landmark Mid America Commerce Center and The Shops at Richland Creek, two key economic development proposals for O’Fallon, took place at Monday’s city council meeting.

Mayor Herb Roach told aldermen all approvals were in place for one of the largest industrial, logistics and light manufacturing developments for the area, including the go-ahead from Scott Air Force Base and Mid America Airport, which it is across from in location. It is east of Illinois 158.

This is the first step in Rieder Road — off Interstate 64 Exit 21 — development. A sewer line is now in the works to service the annexed area.

TriStar Property, which developed the distribution park Gateway Commerce Center in Pontoon Beach and Edwardsville, plans to develop more than 200 acres north of the interstate, on the northwest corner of Exit 21 and Shiloh Valley Township Road.

Bobby Klucker of TriStar received approval on the ordinance’s first reading for a 166.59-acre light industrial warehouse development. The remaining 34 acres will be zoned and developed later.

The current development includes eight proposed lots, ranging from 15.54 acres to 26.33 acres. The warehouses proposed on the lots range in size from 190,000 square feet (4.36 acres) to 323,750 square feet (7.43 acres).

The Shops at Richland Creek needs to be approved as a business district plan for the proposed Central Park/Green Mount Road Business District, but first the council must establish a public hearing. The approval for July 1 advanced to the June 17 meeting.

The 17.23-acre mixed use development, generally located on the southwest corner of Green Mount Road and Central Park Drive, extending south to include frontage on Frank Scott Parkway, was approved 8-0 by the Planning Commission.

If the council approves it July 1, it would be up for adoption July 15. That would include approval of the planned use zoning, creation of the 1 percent business district, and approval of the redevelopment agreement for the TIF incentive and the business district.

Applicant Geren Moor of Franklin Land Associates has requested approval for rezoning from Commercial Business District to Planned Commercial Business District. The initial phase includes three buildings, totaling 17,800 square feet of retail and restaurant development on one lot. The remaining seven lots would be for various other retail, hospitality and service-type uses.

The Community Development Committee reviewed the proposed planned use, preliminary plat and incentive package, with significant discussion regarding traffic, site circulation and cross access. The CDC asked the developer return for their June 24 meeting with suggestions for improving cross access and site circulation.

The site includes providing a public street connecting Frank Scott Parkway to Central Park Drive, with a signalized intersection at both Frank Scott Road and Central Park Drive. The development will also construct private drives to provide access to the other seven lots associated with The Shops at Richland Creek, including a right-in, right-out on Central Park Drive and cross-access to the retail strip center and the Bank of Edwardsville/Busey Bank lots along Green Mount Road.

Additionally, the petitioner has requested the creation of a business district, which will allow the developer to collect up to an additional 1 percent sales tax within the development. This is an additional tax on retail goods above and beyond what is currently collected in the city and is not a sales tax rebate.

In other action, the council approved resolutions for the Presidential Streets Stormwater Remediation Phase 4 project, authorizing an agreement with L.W. Contractors for $1,172,628.24, based on their unit price bid, and with Gonzalez Companies for construction engineering services for $76,820.00, excluding potential reimbursables.

For Phase 5, Gonzalez Companies was approved for engineering design services not to exceed the amount of $105,165.00, excluding potential reimbursables.

The mayor’s recommendation for Planning Commission terms was approved, with Bob Dunn reappointed and Bob Kueker, Casey Scharven and Randy Ellis appointed for three-year terms expiring in 2022.

Alderman Jessica Lotz was named council liaison to the Library Board.

The mayor announced he will represent Southwestern Illinois, along with other mayors, at a meeting in Washington, D.C., presenting to 30 Japanese manufacturing companies that have shown interest in building facilities in the Midwest,

The mayor will hold evening hours 5-7 p.m. June 19 and Saturday hours from 10 a.m. to noon June 29 at city hall.