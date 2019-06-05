Ameren offering cheaper electric rate for O’Fallon

Ameren Illinois gives tips on how to avoid scams after metro-east communities are being targeting with fake utility bills.

Ameren Illinois has released its new residential electric rate for customers in the O’Fallon area.





Effective June 2019, the new Ameren summer rate (June 2019-September 2019) is 0.0456 and the non-summer rate (October 2019-May 2020) is 0.0483.

These new rates are lower than O’Fallon’s current municipal electrical aggregation contract with Homefield Energy, which is 0.0559. The municipal aggregation rate is fixed through December 2020.

Due to Ameren’s lower rates, residents may save money on their electric utility bills by choosing to opt-out of the municipal aggregation program. If wanting to opt-out of the program, please contact Homefield Energy at 866-694-1262 ext. 5. In order to opt-out people will need their Ameren account number, name on the account, and service address. All of this can be found on the electric utility bill.

“As we work to be good custodians of your tax dollars, we are always looking for how we can save you dollars. When the municipal aggregation contract was signed in the fall of 2017, Ameren’s rate was 0.0617,” said O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach. “We felt it was important to let our residents know that they have the choice to opt out of the municipal aggregation program in order to take advantage of the lower Ameren rate.

“Each resident will have to do their own research in order to determine what is best for themselves. But at this time, our studies have shown that many will save money by opting out of the aggregation program.”

O’Fallon’s municipal aggregation rate is higher than Ameren’s current default rate. However, Ameren may raise their rates at any time if they file with the ICC and demonstrate its costs have changed. While the municipal aggregation rate is higher, it delivers price stability.

“Since this program’s inception in 2013, it has saved our residents a considerable amount of money at a time when many were struggling financially,” Roach said. “Ever since I sponsored this concept in 2012, I also believed that residents should have a choice if they want to participate in the program.”

In O’Fallon’s aggregation program, residents are not required to sign a contract and will not be contacted by a salesperson. If approached by an electric marketer, please be aware it is not part of O’Fallon’s electrical aggregation program.

Customers who choose to opt out of the aggregation program are subject to a contract lock period and the utility will not allow them to rejoin the O’Fallon Municipal Aggregation Program for 12 months.

O’Fallon’s contract includes more than 110 municipalities with a possibility of approximately 850,000 residents throughout the state of Illinois. Illinois law allows municipalities and counties to negotiate the purchase price of electricity on behalf of residential and small business utility customers living within their borders.

New residential electric customers, or people uncertain if they are enrolled in O’Fallon’s aggregation program, should contact Homefield Energy at 866-694-1262.

For more information about the electrical aggregation program contact Sandy Evans, director of finance in O’Fallon, at 618-624-4500 ext. 8723 or at sevans@ofallon.org.