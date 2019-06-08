O’Fallon Around Town

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Noon Thursday, June 13, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, June 13:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity Orientation — 7 p.m. St. Clare’s Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. The O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity is seeking an O’Fallon area family that wants to turn the dream of home ownership into a reality. This information session is for prospective applicants. Session attendance is required to obtain an application. 618-670-6632.

Friday, June 14:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Friday, June 14 & Saturday, June 15:

▪ Troy City Wide Garage Sale — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Times vary by location. Troy. Maps available online at troymaryvillecoc.com

▪ 14th annual Glen Carbon Homecoming — 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday. Old Town, Glen Carbon. Carnival rides, live music, fireworks and more. For more information, including a schedule of events, visit glen-carbon.il.us/872/Homecoming

Saturday, June 15:

▪ Troy City Wide Garage Sale — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Part of the Troy City Wide Garage Sale. troymaryvillecoc.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Troy Recycle Event — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Electronics recycling, paper shredding and old prescription pick-up. Visit www.cjdecycling.com/electronics to see accepted electronics. 618-667-8769.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road, O’Fallon. Sponsored by the O’Fallon Kiwanis Club. To schedule an appointment: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code KiwanisOfallon.

▪ P.E.G. Can Help 10th annual Benefit Golf Scramble — 1 p.m. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. 12 p.m. Registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee: $85 per person, includes green fees, cart, dinner and cash prizes. facebook.com/events/2071370592954551

Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21:

▪ ‘In the Wild’ Vacation Bible School — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Kids will focus on real-life encounters with Jesus and discover the most amazing truth of all. 618-632-6223 or wendy.milligan@fbcofallon.org

Tuesday, June 18:

▪ O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity Orientation — 7 p.m. St. Clare’s Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. The O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity is seeking an O’Fallon area family that wants to turn the dream of home ownership into a reality. This information session is for prospective applicants. Session attendance is required to obtain an application. 618-670-6632.

Wednesday, June 19:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Empowher Women’s Conference — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Engaging speakers, structured networking, snacks, lunch, happy hour, topics to incorporate into your life. Cost: $55 per person. Tickets available on Eventbrite or Facebook. facebook.com/events/310603189619072

Wednesday, June 19 & Thursday, June 20:

▪ AARP Safe Driving for Seniors — 12 to 4 p.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. A two-day course designed to help older drivers improve their driving skills. Course material is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. AARP members must bring their card to the class. Pre-register by calling 618-632-3517.

Thursday, June 20:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner & Entertainment — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline June 14. 618-632-4415.

Friday, June 21:

▪ Energy Efficient Programs Lunch & Seminar — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. Free lunch and information seminar sponsored by Ameren Illinois. Please register by June 18 by calling 618-465-3298, ext. 100.