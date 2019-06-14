O’Fallon Around Town

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Thursday, June 20:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Practical Safety Tips for Citizens — 6 to 7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Learn the steps that can be taken to protect yourself and reduce the risk of becoming victimized. To register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Friday, June 21:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Friday, June 21 & Saturday, June 22:

▪ AARP Driver Safety Course — 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Refresh your driving skills, learn to adjust to age-related changes, and find out how to operate vehicles safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment. This classroom-style program will not include any on-road driving. Plan to attend the two sessions, each 4 hours each day. Both sessions must be completed to qualify for your insurance carrier’s discount. Cost $20 (AARP members $15). AARP members please bring membership number on the first day of class. Cash or check made out to AARP must be paid on the first day. Participants must register in advance through the library. To register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ SIUE Summer Theater presents ‘As You Like It’ — 7:30 p.m. Metcalf Theater, Edwardsville. Additional performances: 7:30 p.m. June 22, 28, 29; 2 p.m. June 23, 30. facebook.com/events/2485402484805490

Saturday, June 22:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Relay for Life of St. Clair County — 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. O’Fallon Township High School, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. Event includes opening ceremonies, games and activities, themed laps and more. For event information, visit RelayForLife.org/ofallonil

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23:

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Appointments are appreciated but not required. 618-624-9900.

Sunday, June 23:

▪ Feast of Corpus Christi — 11:45 a.m. St. Clare Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. A Eucharistic Procession will follow the 10:30 a.m. Mass. The procession will be led by the Knights of Columbus and Deacon John Gomez, starting at St. Clare Church, traveling north along Lincoln with a stop at the Bank of O’Fallon parking lot. It will proceed to Third St. and turn to travel west two blocks to the St. Clare School Chapel at Third and Oak for closing prayers. 618-632-3562.

Monday, June 24:

▪ Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. facebook.com/events/251540212394951

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3 to 6 p.m. Scott Credit Union, 712 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

Wednesday, June 26:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2:30 to 5 p.m. Scott Credit Union, 501 Edwardsville Road, Troy. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Metro East Amputees Support Group — 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Board Room, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Support group for patients of all ages who have suffered limb loss and for their family/caregivers. Second Tuesday of the month. 618-515-4100 or steliz.org

▪ Shiloh Concert in the Park ‘At the Water Tower’ — 7 p.m. Shiloh Park, under the pavilion near the water tower. George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass Band. Special guests: Junior fiddlers Quinn Cadieux and Noah Feldt. Rain or shine. Bring lawn chairs. 618-632-1384.

Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12:

▪ Vacation Bible School — 6 to 8:15 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Ages 3 years to new fifth graders. 618-632-5562