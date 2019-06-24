O’Fallon Around Town

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Thursday, June 27:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, June 28:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ SIUE Summer Theater presents ‘As You Like It’ — 7:30 p.m. Metcalf Theater, Edwardsville. Additional performances: 7:30 p.m. June 29 and 2 p.m. June 30. facebook.com/events/2485402484805490

Saturday, June 29:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Classic cars, hot rods, muscle cards, vintage autos on display. Free and open to the public. gatewayclassiccars.com or facebook.com/events/392420848259875

Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30:

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Appointments are appreciated but not required. 618-624-9900.

Tuesday, July 2:

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O’Fallon. Program: Roger Warnick from the Bonsai Society of Greater St. Louis, presenting Bonsai 101. What is bonsai, styles, tools, techniques, examples, show and tell and more. Meeting starts with social hour with program starting at 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. Visit ofallongardenclub.com or find O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook.

▪ Xtreme Bar Bingo — 7:30 p.m. KC Hall O’Fallon, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. No cost, no cover bingo consisting of nine games with prizes such as cash, a 50” TV, iPad, baseball tickets and more. facebook.com/events/1493101177461803

Wednesday, July 3:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12:

▪ Vacation Bible School — 6 to 8:15 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Ages 3 years to new fifth graders. 618-632-5562.

Tuesday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 17:

▪ O’Fallon Future Panther Girls’ LAX Camp — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. O’Fallon Township High School Girls’ Lacrosse Field, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. For girls entering first through eighth grade interested in having fun and learning lacrosse. Cost: $40. To register online or for more information visit othsyouthgirlslaxcamp.eventbrite.com. 618-632-3507, ext. 280.

Thursday, July 18

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. RSVP by July 12 to 618-632-3517.

Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26:

▪ Vacation Bible School — 6 to 8:30 p.m. O’Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. Ages 3-12. There will be crafts, snacks, music, recreation, lessons and more. Everything is free. Online registration available at ofallonassembly.com. 618-632-5584.