O’Fallon hosting fireworks display

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Fireworks over O’Fallon will be held Sunday, July 7, at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.).

The fireworks will be launched near the west entrance of the O’Fallon Family Sports Park.





“This will be the first time in over 30 years that O’Fallon has hosted a firework show,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “I hope that all of you will join us in celebrating the holiday and enjoying the community.”

Spectators are asked to view the show from safe and legal parking areas. All parking lots in the Family Sports Park and Hesse Park will be open. Park restrooms will be open during the event.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Park concession stands will not be open. However, vendors are encouraged to contact the O’Fallon Parks & Recreation Department at 618-624-0139 if they would like to sell items in the Family Sports Park during the show.

Parking will be prohibited on Venita Drive and Taylor Road. Venita Drive and the west entrance of the Family Sports Park will be closed to traffic approximately five minutes before the firework show begins and reopened immediately following the completion of the show.