O’Fallon District 90 holds 7th annual FAST Camp

The District 90 Fitness and Sport Training Camp held their seventh annual mini-triathlon Friday at the O’Fallon Park. Pictured are the participants. Provided

On Friday, the District 90 Fitness and Sport Training Camp held their seventh annual mini-triathlon Friday at the O’Fallon Park. Students swam 500 yards, ran 2 miles, and then biked 3 miles.

In the boys division, Brett Meek was the winner with a time of 47:12. Meek finished third last year and shaved over three minutes off of his time. Finishing in second place with a time of 52:16 was Tommy James and the third place finisher was Coltin Kelsey with a time of 53:09.

In the girls division, Monica Parker took first place for the second year in a row as she also posted the fastest time of the day with a time of 46:38. Kensington Curd finished second with a time of 48:09 and Katelyn Hruby and Halle Hites finished in a tie for third with a time of 56:19.

FAST Camp would like to thank all of the athletes and volunteers who participated.

“It is a really awesome thing to watch these junior high athletes push themselves harder than they have ever pushed themselves before. Plus, the parents got a bird’s eye view of how hard these kids worked for this event,” said Tracy Lauderdale, O’Fallon District 90 athletic director.

FAST Camp would also like to thank the O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department for use of their facilities.