O’Fallon Around Town, July 11 edition

Thursday, July 11:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, July 12:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, July 13:

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, household items will be available.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14:

▪ Memorial Family Care Birthing Center Sibling Class — 10 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial Hospital East, Community Conference Room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class helps siblings feel they are an important part of the family as the older brother or sister. Designed for children ages 2-10. Fee: $5 per child. Registration required. 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Appointments are appreciated but not required. 618-624-9900.

Monday, July 15:

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, July 16:

▪ The Other Pollinators — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Master Gardener Charlie Pitts. Find out what pollination actually is, how it’s done and a bit about the lives of some of the “other” pollinators, which include native bees, butterflies, moths, ants and even birds. Requires registration. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Historical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. History Museum, 101 W. State St., O’Fallon. Program: Summer Celebrations – 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair and 1954 O’Fallon Centennial. Free and open to the public. ofallonhistory.net

▪ Xtreme Bar Bingo — 7:30 p.m. KC Hall O’Fallon, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. No cost, no cover bingo consisting of nine games with prizes such as cash, a 50” TV, iPad, baseball tickets and more. facebook.com/events/1493101177461803

Tuesday, July 16, through Wednesday, July 17:

▪ O’Fallon Future Panther Girls’ LAX Camp — 5:30-7:30 p.m. O’Fallon Township High School Girls’ Lacrosse Field, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. For girls entering first through eighth grade interested in having fun and learning lacrosse. Cost: $40. To register online or for more information visit othsyouthgirlslaxcamp.eventbrite.com. 618-632-3507, ext. 280.

Wednesday, July 17:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Programs for Seniors: Rules of the Road Review Course — 1:30-3 p.m. O’Fallon Township, O’Fallon. A free course designed to give drivers the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. The review course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam. Call the Township for more information: 618-632-3517.

Thursday, July 18:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. RSVP by Friday, July 12, to 618-632-3517.

Friday, July 19:

▪ Concert: Booth Brothers — 7 p.m. First Christian Church, 1200 W. Boone, Salem. Doors open 6 p.m. Brothers Michael and Ronnie Booth and Paul Lancaster will make their 14th consecutive appearance at part of a concert series sponsored by Southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir. For more information: 618-245-9133.

Saturday, July 20:

▪ Spencer Kennel Recycling Drive — 9 a.m. to noon Former Memorial Healthcare Center, 706 Highway 50, O’Fallon. Electronics and metals drop off includes office equipment, electronics, appliances, machinery, batteries and vehicles. TV/Monitors CRT cost: $20 > 32-inch, $40 < 32-inch. Not accepted: paper, glass, plastic, cardboard, wood, tires. 618-344-7232.

Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26:

▪ Vacation Bible School — 6-8:30 p.m. O’Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. Ages 3-12. There will be crafts, snacks, music, recreation, lessons and more. Everything is free. Online registration available at ofallonassembly.com. 618-632-5584.

Wednesday, July 24:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church and School, Fellowship Hall, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

Thursday, July 25:

▪ O’Fallon Township Seniors Lunch & Dance — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. O’Fallon Township, O’Fallon. Country western band performance and a potluck luncheon. Call O’Fallon Township at 618-632-3517 for more information.