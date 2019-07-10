O’Fallon resident Johnson named Illinois Division of United Way campaign chair

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Kristin Johnson, principal with Edward Jones and an O’Fallon resident, has been named the 2019 campaign chair for the Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis.

“United Way has a significant impact on the lives of people who live and work in the same communities as my family and friends, so I’ve always found it important to give back through United Way,” said Johnson. “I’m proud and honored to serve as the campaign chair for the Illinois Division and hope many will join me in supporting United Way and its partners who do vital work for our neighbors.”

Johnson has been with Edward Jones for more than two decades, serving in roles with a variety of departments and divisions, including operations, internal audit, services and branch development. In her current role co-leading Human Resources, she leads the firm’s efforts to attract, develop and engage a diverse workforce and is responsible for identifying and delivering talent and organizational solutions. She has served on the Edward Jones Management Committee since 2014.

In addition to her work with United Way’s Illinois Division, Johnson also serves as a board member for the Center of Creative Arts, the St. Louis Fashion Fund, and Webster University. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and her master’s from Webster University, and has completed Washington University’s executive Master of Business Administration program.

United Way’s Illinois Division serves the counties of Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair and helped more than 138,000 people in these counties in 2018. The Illinois Division’s community campaign kicks off with an annual golf tournament Sept. 6.

Tim Wentworth, president of Express Scripts and Cigna Health, and Greg Smith, chairman of Husch Blackwell, will serve as co-chairs of the 2019 United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign.