Girl Scouts build moon rover at STEM Camp Girl Scouts learn how NASA uses autonomous technology to analyze the moon surface and plan missions through the Make it NASA grant. Visit www.gsofsi.org for more information and learn about United We Lead Gala that funds scholarships and programs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Girl Scouts learn how NASA uses autonomous technology to analyze the moon surface and plan missions through the Make it NASA grant. Visit www.gsofsi.org for more information and learn about United We Lead Gala that funds scholarships and programs.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois presents “United We Lead Gala,” a fundraising event, from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon.

The United We Lead Gala focuses on those who have demonstrated the outstanding qualities of leadership and excellence in their personal and professional lives.

The event will also raise awareness of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, and Girl Scout’s worldwide impactful leadership programming, all with the determination to raise $270,000 in funding for programs and college scholarships focusing on leadership for Girl Scouts.

The event will feature emcee Laura Hettiger from KMOV, honored community speakers including Judge Sarah D. Smith, a chef-prepared four-course meal, delectable libations, entertainment by eclectic harpist Terri Langerak, and the critically acclaimed Kim Massie, plus a fund-a-need auction, and a visual presentation of leading Girl Scout alumnae across the country who lead in both the public and private sectors.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Scholarships funded through the gala include:

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Scholarship: Joyner-Kersee is a Girl Scout who went on to become a gold medal winning Olympic athlete. She creates change for youth and excellence in the metro-east through her advocacy;

Joyner-Kersee is a Girl Scout who went on to become a gold medal winning Olympic athlete. She creates change for youth and excellence in the metro-east through her advocacy; The Sandra Magnus Scholarship: Magnus, also a Girl Scout, hails from the area and is one of the first female astronauts to fly to space with NASA.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will honor the women’s accomplishments through these inaugural scholarships.

Gala info