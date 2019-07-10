O'Fallon Progress
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois presents ‘United We Lead Gala’
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois presents “United We Lead Gala,” a fundraising event, from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon.
The United We Lead Gala focuses on those who have demonstrated the outstanding qualities of leadership and excellence in their personal and professional lives.
The event will also raise awareness of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, and Girl Scout’s worldwide impactful leadership programming, all with the determination to raise $270,000 in funding for programs and college scholarships focusing on leadership for Girl Scouts.
The event will feature emcee Laura Hettiger from KMOV, honored community speakers including Judge Sarah D. Smith, a chef-prepared four-course meal, delectable libations, entertainment by eclectic harpist Terri Langerak, and the critically acclaimed Kim Massie, plus a fund-a-need auction, and a visual presentation of leading Girl Scout alumnae across the country who lead in both the public and private sectors.
Scholarships funded through the gala include:
- The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Scholarship: Joyner-Kersee is a Girl Scout who went on to become a gold medal winning Olympic athlete. She creates change for youth and excellence in the metro-east through her advocacy;
- The Sandra Magnus Scholarship: Magnus, also a Girl Scout, hails from the area and is one of the first female astronauts to fly to space with NASA.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will honor the women’s accomplishments through these inaugural scholarships.
Gala info
Individual seats are available online for $175 per seat for tables of up to eight attendees. People may also purchase an entire table for $1,400. After Aug. 1, prices will go up to $200 per seat. There are also sponsorship opportunities available. Visit the Girl Scout’s website under the “Give” tab to find out more info: www.gsofsi.org.
