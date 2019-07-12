O’Fallon Around Town, July 18 edition

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Thursday, July 18:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, July 19:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Concert: Booth Brothers — 7 p.m. First Christian Church, 1200 W. Boone, Salem. Doors open 6 p.m. Brothers Michael and Ronnie Booth and Paul Lancaster will make their 14th consecutive appearance at part of a concert series sponsored by Southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir. For more information: 618-245-9133.

Saturday, July 20:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Spencer Kennel Recycling Drive — 9 a.m. to noon Former Memorial Healthcare Center, 706 Highway 50, O’Fallon. Electronics and metals drop off includes office equipment, electronics, appliances, machinery, batteries and vehicles. TV/Monitors CRT cost: $20 > 32-inch, $40 < 32-inch. Not accepted: paper, glass, plastic, cardboard, wood, tires. 618-344-7232.

▪ The Black African Diaspora — 1-3:30 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Join us for this engaging presentation as Dr. Curry candidly discusses the 400-year history of Africans in America. This talk will cover the Black Experience before, during and after slavery, and what that means for the present day. This event is a celebration and commemoration of the first Africans who were brought to America as slaves in the year 1619. Free and open to the public. Please register soon as space is limited. ofpl.info

Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21:

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Appointments are appreciated but not required. 618-624-9900.

Sunday, July 21, through Friday, July 26:

▪ Crossview Church Vacation Bible School — 5:45-8:45 p.m. Crossview Church, 915 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. For ages 3 and up. To register, call the church at 618-624-6114 or email crossview915church@hotmail.com

Monday, July 22:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. bloodcenterimpact.org

Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26:

▪ Vacation Bible School — 6-8:30 p.m. O’Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. Ages 3-12. There will be crafts, snacks, music, recreation, lessons and more. Everything is free. Online registration available at ofallonassembly.com. 618-632-5584.

Tuesday, July 23:

▪ Xtreme Bar Bingo — 7:30 p.m. KC Hall O’Fallon, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. No cost, no cover bingo consisting of nine games with prizes such as cash, a 50” TV, iPad, baseball tickets and more. facebook.com/events/1493101177461803

Wednesday, July 24:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church and School, Fellowship Hall, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Metro East Amputees Support Group — 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Board Room, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Support group for patients of all ages who have suffered limb loss and for their family and caregivers. For more information: metroeastamputees@gmail.com, 618-515-4100 or facebook.com/groups/metroeastamputees

▪ Shiloh Music in the Park — 7 p.m. Shiloh Park, Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Waterloo German Band. Dinner and snacks provided by Shiloh Village School Education Foundation. 618-632-1384.

Thursday, July 25:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sam’s Club, 1350 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ O’Fallon Township Seniors Lunch & Dance — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. O’Fallon Township, O’Fallon. Country western band performance and a potluck luncheon. Call O’Fallon Township at 618-632-3517 for more information.