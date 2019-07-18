Miss O’Fallon Pageant to feature 6 candidates; event scheduled Aug. 2

Miss O’Fallon candidate Ava Hipskind The Miss O'Fallon Pageant will be on Friday, July 28 at the OTHS Milburn Campus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miss O'Fallon Pageant will be on Friday, July 28 at the OTHS Milburn Campus.

The annual Miss O’Fallon Pageant will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the O’Fallon Township High School Milburn Auditorium.

The 2019 contestants are Hannah Bennion, Ashleigh Farmer, Ailayna Gaffney, Hanna Holland, Wynne Radcliffe and Page Zywicki. The reigning Miss O’Fallon 2018 is Adrianna Scagliarini.

The role of Miss O’Fallon has grown significantly since 1919. The Queen is a true representative of the city of O’Fallon, attending ribbon cutting ceremonies, speaking at city council meetings, attending Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day events, speaking at O’Fallon grade schools, assisting with the O.U.S.A.R.T. Needy Children’s Christmas Party and attending various other events in neighboring communities.

The pageant is sponsored by the City of O’Fallon, under the Parks and Recreation Department. If interested in making a donation to the Miss O’Fallon Scholarship Fund, the account is held at the Bank of O’Fallon, 901 S. Lincoln. For further information, please contact Kristy Schulte by email at schultefan@gmail.com.

Tickets are $10 and children 10 years old and under are $5.