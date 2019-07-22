O’Fallon Around Town, July 25 edition

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Thursday, July 25:

▪ Miracle Treat Day — All day at participating DQ locations. During this fundraiser, $1 from every Blizzard treat sold will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S and Canada. miracletreatday.com

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sam’s Club, 1350 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ O’Fallon Township Seniors Lunch & Dance — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. O’Fallon Township, O’Fallon. Country western band performance and a potluck luncheon. Call O’Fallon Township at 618-632-3517 for more information.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, July 26:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27:

▪ ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ — 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Don’t miss this cult classic full of elaborate dances and rock songs. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at lookingglassplayhouse.com

Saturday, July 27:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Classic cars, hot rods, muscle cards, vintage autos on display. Free and open to the public. gatewayclassiccars.com or facebook.com/events/2258026894304847

▪ Tomahawks 16U-WB Tryouts — 9 a.m. to noon O’Fallon Community Park, Field #6, 401 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. Please arrive 30 minutes prior to start to register. Bring all equipment needed to play. 618-407-5061 or facebook.com/events/2275096139485923

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sam’s Club, 1350 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Tomahawks ‘05 14u Tryouts — 1-3 p.m. O’Fallon Community Park, Field #6, 401 E. Fifth St., O’Fallon. Please arrive 30 minutes prior to start to register. Bring all equipment needed to play. 314-687-8011 or facebook.com/events/451004598788195

Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28:

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Appointments are appreciated but not required. 618-624-9900.

▪ Sunflower Festival — 10 a.m .to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Eckert’s Country Store & Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Enjoy a beautiful 5-acre sunflower maze. For all ages. Maze cost: $5 per person. Stop by the classroom inside the Country Store for hands-on fun related to sunflowers. eckerts.com

Monday, July 29:

▪ Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Speaker: Dawn Mushill – Living the Life You Love: Finding Time for What You Want to Accomplish — Embracing Gratitude — The Importance of Giving. RSVP to Michell Stockmann, 618-526-1600. facebook.com/events/251540219061617 or wewnational.com

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. To make an appointment or for more information: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

Tuesday, July 30:

▪ Xtreme Bar Bingo — 7:30 p.m. KC Hall O’Fallon, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. No cost, no cover bingo consisting of nine games with prizes such as cash, a 50” TV, iPad, baseball tickets and more. facebook.com/events/1493101177461803

Wednesday, July 31:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Aug. 1:

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. “Authenticating Family Stories: How Local Newspapers Can Give Your Family Story a Second Life,” presented by Greg Hilton. Includes search tips and strategies to mine newspapers for all they are worth to researchers, where many free newspaper databases can be found. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

Saturday, Aug. 3:

▪ Yoga in August — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Get fit and healthy with a calming yoga session. Bring your own mat. Space is limited. Registration is required: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Township High School Class of 1984 Reunion — 7 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, music by DJ. Tickets are $5 per person. Payment can be sent to Kris Rhines, 303 E. Madison St., O’Fallon. For details about this and other reunion events over the weekend: facebook.com/groups/276759545795734

Thursday, Aug. 15:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline Friday, Aug. 9. 618-632-4415.

Saturday, Aug. 17:

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: United We Lead Gala — 5:30-10 p.m. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Featuring emcee Laura Hettiger from KMOV, honored community speakers including Judge Sarah D. Smith, a chef-prepared four-course meal, delectable libations, entertainment by eclectic harpist Terri Langerak and the critically acclaimed Kim Maddie, and much more. Individual seats and tables of eight are available. For more information or for tickets: gsofsi.org