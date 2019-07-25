O’Fallon Around Town, Aug. 1 edition

Vine Street Market in O’Fallon Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon.

Thursday, Aug. 1:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. “Authenticating Family Stories: How Local Newspapers Can Give Your Family Story a Second Life,” presented by Greg Hilton. Includes search tips and strategies to mine newspapers for all they are worth to researchers, where many free newspaper databases can be found. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

Friday, Aug. 2:

▪ Friday Classic Movies — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Join the library for a classic film and refreshments. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Troy Family Year of Fun Movie Night: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” — 6 p.m. Tri-Township Park, Pavillion 10, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Back-to-School Night: Vendors will give out school supplies to all children from kindergarten-eighth grade. Child must be present to get school supplies. Line starts forming at 5:30 p.m. Movie starts at 8 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and water while supplies last. Balloon animals, face paintings, bounce houses. 618-667-8769 or troycoc.com

Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3:

▪ O’Fallon Township High School Class of 1984 Reunion — 7 p.m. both nights. Friday: E. First St., O’Fallon. Pub Party visiting the Outdoorsman, Hemingway’s and Shooters. Saturday: O’Fallon American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, music by DJ. facebook.com/groups/276759545795734

Saturday, Aug. 3:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Yoga in August — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Get fit and healthy with a calming yoga session. Bring your own mat. Space is limited. Registration is required: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Audition: “Matilda the Musical” — 1-5 p.m. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Ages 10 and older. Prepare 16 measures of an upbeat show tune. Provide your own sheet music. An accompanist will be available - no acapella auditions. Cold script reading. Performance dates Thursday, Sept. 19, through Sunday, Sept. 22; and Thursday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 29. Audition forms available: audition.lookingglassplayhouse.com. facebook.com/events/715937475498785

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4-8 p.m. Sts. Constantine and Helen Green Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Featuring home-baked Greek entrees and pastries. Lenten dishes available. Open to the public. 618-277-0330.

Tuesday, Aug. 6:

▪ Identity Theft Workshop — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Learn how to identify potential scams/fraud, protect yourself against identity theft, and address some concerns about being a victim of identity theft. Understand the importance of securing your personal information. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. Third St., O’Fallon. Social hour at 6 p.m., meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Program: Hummingbirds and why we band them. ofallongardenclub.com or facebook.com/events/1804111966364100

Wednesday, Aug. 7:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Aug. 8:

▪ Youth & Media: A Workshop for Parents — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Introductory session: Cultivating Healthy Self-Worth in a Digital Age. Learn to be your child’s trusted guide. Equip your child to be media resilient, create a family media plan and start to advocate for youth. If this class is well-received, the rest of the workshop will be scheduled in the upcoming months. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, Aug. 14:

▪ Better Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30-9:15 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., O’Fallon. Ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. The fee is $10 per couple. Registration is required: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

Thursday, Aug. 15:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline Aug. 9. 618-632-4415.

Saturday, Aug. 17:

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: United We Lead Gala — 5:30-10 p.m. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Featuring emcee Laura Hettiger from KMOV, honored community speakers including Judge Sarah D. Smith, a chef-prepared four-course meal, delectable libations, entertainment by eclectic harpist Terri Langerak and the critically acclaimed Kim Maddie, and much more. Individual seats and tables of eight are available. For more information or for tickets: gsofsi.org