Annual Hometown Heroes banners sale set to kick off

Now in its third year, the Hometown Heroes banners have become a familiar site throughout O’Fallon and Shiloh.

Their annual sale begins Thursday, and the banners will hang on light poles from Feb. 1 through Oct. 23, 2020, in O’Fallon and Shiloh. The local program expanded last year to honor First Responders — police officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and dispatchers — along with any military veteran.

People can pick up the brochures at either O’Fallon City Hall or Shiloh Village Hall. The cost of each 18x36 inch banner is $125. They are replaced each year because of the wear-and-tear of being outside in all kinds of weather.

To date, local communities participating in the program include Collinsville, Columbia, Granite City and O’Fallon. For more information, call Rosemary Furfaro, who began the project with help from the city and veterans organizations, at 618-550-8276, or visit the website, www.hometownheroesil.com.