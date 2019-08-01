O’Fallon Around Town, Aug. 8 edition

Vine Street Market in O’Fallon Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon.

Thursday, Aug. 8:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, Aug. 9:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry out available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, Aug. 10:

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noonTownship Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, household items will be available.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Tackling Homelessness — 10-11:30 a.m. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Learn about the plight of the homeless and how to make a difference in their lives at this informational meeting sponsored by the Homeless Coalition of St. Clair County. All are welcome to participate. ofpl.info/homeless

▪ Downtown Dog Days — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Downtown O’Fallon. This pet-centered event aims to expand O’Fallon’s pet-friendliness while supporting pet parents in the community. Well-behaved, leashed pets are encouraged to attend. Pamper your pooch with splash pools outside the VFW, water bowls and treats provided at multiple businesses, pet-friendly outdoor seating at Hemingway’s and Sweet Katie Bee’s, nail painting stations outside Refinery Salon, take-home pet artwork at Courage & Grace, military K9 donation drive at VFW, “Fill the Toy Bin” sale at Furchild. Sponsored by Furchild Pet Boutique and Downtown District.

Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11:

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Reservations are not required, but calls to schedule a tour are appreciated. 618-624-9900.

Monday, Aug. 12:

▪ Genealogy 102 — 2-3 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Beth Phillips, of the Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library, will discuss ways to search for your ancestors on the Ancestry Library Edition database. She will demonstrate location, record, and category searches, as well as share tips on using the Ancestry Learning Center and working with trees. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ The Singing Sheriff — 2:30 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come and enjoy listening (and dancing) to a performance by Forrest Beveau, the Singing Sheriff. Free and open to the public. 618-624-9900.

Tuesday, Aug. 13:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Book Club: “Never Let Me Go” by Kazuo Ishiguro — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Drop in and discover good books, good discussion and great people the second Tuesday of every month. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, Aug. 14:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1019 Meeting — Noon Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh. Buffet opens at 11 a.m. Meeting begins at noon. Program: National Parks and Monuments by Marian Rose. Guests are always welcome. narfe.org/site/chapter1019

▪ Medicare 101 — 2 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. A presentation will be given by Norena Sandino, Sales Representative with Humana Marketpoint. Get answers to your questions about health insurance. Refreshments will be provided. Free and open to the public.

▪ Better Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30-9:15 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., O’Fallon. Ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. The fee is $10 per couple. Registration is required: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Shiloh Music in the Park — 7 p.m. Shiloh Park, Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. ShortMist Band. Dinner and snacks provided by Shiloh Village School Education Foundation. 618-632-1384.

Thursday, Aug. 15:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline Friday, Aug. 9. 618-632-4415.

Saturday, Aug. 17:

▪ Wonders of Watercolor — Noon-1:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Artist Greta Pastorello will show you basic technical instructions before trying them on your own art piece. A simple subject will guide your creativity and inspire you to create your own little artwork. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: United We Lead Gala — 5:30-10 p.m. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Featuring emcee Laura Hettiger from KMOV, honored community speakers including Judge Sarah D. Smith, a chef-prepared four-course meal, delectable libations, entertainment by eclectic harpist Terri Langerak and the critically acclaimed Kim Maddie, and much more. Individual seats and tables of eight are available. For more information or for tickets: gsofsi.org