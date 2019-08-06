The new 2019 Miss O’Fallon is ... Hannah Bennion

Miss O’Fallon 2019 crowning video Hannah Bennion was crowned Miss O’Fallon 2019 at the annual Miss O’Fallon Pageant on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. The 1st runner up and Miss Photogenic winner was Hanna Holland, while 2nd runner up was Ashleigh Farmer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hannah Bennion was crowned Miss O’Fallon 2019 at the annual Miss O’Fallon Pageant on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. The 1st runner up and Miss Photogenic winner was Hanna Holland, while 2nd runner up was Ashleigh Farmer.

Hannah Bennion was crowned Miss O’Fallon 2019 at the annual Miss O’Fallon Pageant on Friday. Reigning 2018 Miss O’Fallon Adrianna Scagliarini crowned Bennion.

The 1st runner up and Miss Photogenic winner was Hanna Holland, while 2nd runner up was Ashleigh Farmer.

Additional contestants included Ailayna Gaffney, Wynne Radcliffe and Page Zywicki. All the pageant contestants will be seniors at OTHS this fall.

According to her bio submitted to the Progress, Bennion, 17, is the daughter of Dustin and Lisa Bennion and will be a senior at OTHS this fall. Born and raised in O’Fallon, Bennion is the oldest of four kids.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After high school, Bennion plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in education. Bennion also looks forward to serving an 18-month mission for her church.

Bennion already was off to a busy start to her reign, kicking things off by visiting the popular Vine Street Market in O’Fallon on Saturday.