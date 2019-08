O'Fallon Progress Miss O’Fallon 2019 crowning video August 05, 2019 11:36 AM

Hannah Bennion was crowned Miss O’Fallon 2019 at the annual Miss O’Fallon Pageant on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. The 1st runner up and Miss Photogenic winner was Hanna Holland, while 2nd runner up was Ashleigh Farmer.