Longtime deputy city clerk leaving O’Fallon post, moving to Florida

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Deputy City Clerk Maryanne Schrader is leaving O’Fallon to return to Florida so she can be closer to family.

When Mayor Herb Roach revealed the news at the city council meeting Monday, he said it was an announcement he hated to make and that O’Fallon was losing “a key member of our staff,” but she was leaving for the right reasons.

“She will live only seven minutes from her son and granddaughters and closer to her brother,” he said.

Shrader has served as deputy city clerk for 23 years. Her last day will be Aug. 22.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I love my job and will miss my dear friendships established here,” Schrader said.

She will become city clerk, an appointed position, in DeFuniak Springs. She was appointed by the city council and will start Sept. 9.

DeFuniak Springs is the county seat of Walton County in northwest Florida. It was established as a resort town by officers of the Pensacola and Atlantic Railroad in the late 19th century. Named “the best small town in Florida” by MSN, it has a population around 8,000.

Her son, Will Auclair, an O’Fallon Township High School graduate, and his family moved to Crestview, Florida, near DeFuniak Springs, about 12 years ago. He and his wife, also from O’Fallon, have two daughters: Payton, 7, and Morgan, who will be 4 on Monday.

Schrader had lived in the northwest Florida area for 17 years prior to coming to O’Fallon.

“I originally came to O’Fallon on a military move,” she said.

Schrader has a son Patrick, who lives in Chicago. Her youngest son, John Austin Fair, who was born at Scott Air Force Base, went to St. Clare School and graduated from OTHS, moved to Jasper, Indiana, to work this past May. He graduated from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

Her husband, Dwain Schrader, died last year from an aggressive form of cancer.

“He will be with me in spirit,” she said.

In O’Fallon, city clerk is an elected position. City Clerk Jerry Mouser was elected in 2017 and relied on Schrader’s expertise on the day-to-day office duties. The clerk’s office takes care of all the licenses and fees, meeting notices and minutes, Freedom of Information Act requests, numerous permits, cemetery details and a long list of other items.

“She has been a blessing for me,” Mouser said.

Roach complimented Schrader on her excellent service to the residents of O’Fallon.

“Because she has done such a good job and works so well with others she will be missed, but this is a good move for her, and we all wish her nothing but the best,” Roach said.

As far as the staff vacancy, Roach said it will be done through a process conducted by the city’s Human Resources department, city administrator and city clerk.

“We hope to have the position filled quickly so that Maryanne has time to help train the new person,” he said.

In DeFuniak Springs, the city clerk is part of the town’s administrative branch.

“The city clerk is committed to serving the public by striving for excellence in the preparation of minutes of meetings, providing complete and accurate information, preserving the records of the city, and maintaining a professional level of service in all phases of operation,” the website said.

“The city clerk is also the official custodian of public records, official custodian of the city seal, and attests to all official documents of the city,” the website stated. “As a city council-appointed, record-keeping officer, the city clerk is responsible for the preparation, execution, and archiving of all city documents as prescribed by state law and city code.”