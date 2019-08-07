O’Fallon Styx lacrosse program has fun-filled boys vs. girls game

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

On July 31, O’Fallon’s Styx lacrosse program had a boys vs. girls game to conclude the summer season for the U14 teams.

More than 40 players participated in the game that involved the boys and girls switching game sticks. The sticks are different enough that it made for some great laughs.

Score was not kept, but each team will tell people they claimed victory. They also had separate Blue/Gold scrimmages for each team. Information and sign-ups for the upcoming Beginner’s Lacrosse Camp — Monday, Aug. 19, through Thursday, Aug. 22 — and the fall season for new and returning players can be found on the Styx website, www.styxlax.com.

O’Fallon Styx lacrosse has programs for grades kindergarten-12th.