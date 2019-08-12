O’Fallon Around Town, Aug. 15 edition

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Noon Thursday, Aug. 15 is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Aug. 15:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, Aug. 16:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, Aug. 17:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: United We Lead Gala — 5:30-10 p.m. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Featuring emcee Laura Hettiger from KMOV, honored community speakers including Judge Sarah D. Smith, a chef-prepared four-course meal, delectable libations, entertainment by eclectic harpist Terri Langerak and the critically acclaimed Kim Maddie, and much more. Individual seats and tables of eight are available. For more information or for tickets: gsofsi.org

▪ Senior Swing Timers Dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m. American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Music by Dr. Dee. Admission: $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Theme: By the Seashore. 618-277-4540.

Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18:

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Reservations are not required, but calls to schedule a tour are appreciated. 618-624-9900.

Sunday, Aug. 18:

▪ 28th annual Edwardsville Police Department D.A.R.E. Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show — 8:30 a.m. Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road and Highway 157, Edwardsville. Registration 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Awards at 4 p.m. Includes food and beverages, kids activities and games, vendors and more. Rain date: Sunday, Aug. 25. Free admission. edwardsvilledare.com or facebook.com/darecarshow

Wednesday, Aug. 21:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Saturday, Aug. 24:

▪ OTHS Band Boosters Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. O’Fallon Township High School, South Gym, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. Gently used items can be donated from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. No electronics, mattresses or strollers. 618-540-8023.

Monday, Aug. 26:

▪ Domestic Violence Training for Select Cosmetology Act Licenses — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. A new state law requires a one-hour, one-time Continuing Education course on Domestic Violence for all cosmetologists, cosmetology teachers, estheticians, esthetic teachers, hair braiders, hair braiding teachers, nail techs and nail technology teachers. Requirement must be completed in order for a license to be renewed. There is a fee to attend, and pre-registration is required. 618-632-3377.