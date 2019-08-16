O’Fallon Around Town, Aug. 22 edition

Vine Street Market in O’Fallon Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon.

Thursday, Aug. 22:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 6 p.m. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. President Tina Friederich and the Executive Board will host the “Progressive” Dinner. The general meeting will be held after dinner.

▪ Social Security & Income Planning — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. A comprehensive class on preparing for retirement, including Social Security. Everything you need to know to maximize your lifetime income is covered in this class. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Thursday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 25:

▪ Annual book sale — 5-8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Donations accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 21. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Friday, Aug. 23:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Friday, Aug. 23, through Sunday, Aug. 25:

▪ St. Paul Parish Kirchenfest — 6-11 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul Parish, 1412 Ninth St., Highland. Featuring the Strassenlauf 10K, 5K and 2K Run/Walk, “Tour of Brats” bike race, rides, games, kids activities, music, food and more. stpaulkirchenfest.com

Saturday, Aug. 24:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ OTHS Band Boosters Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. O’Fallon Township High School, South Gym, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. Gently used items can be donated from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. No electronics, mattresses or strollers. 618-540-8023.

▪ Shiloh Music in the Park — 7 p.m. Shiloh Park, Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Tommy Tunes. Dinner and snacks provided by Shiloh Village School Education Foundation. 618-632-1384.

Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25:

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Reservations are not required, but calls to schedule a tour are appreciated. 618-624-9900.

Monday, Aug. 26:

▪ Domestic Violence Training for Select Cosmetology Act Licenses — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. A new state law requires a one-hour, one-time continuing education course on domestic violence for all cosmetologists, cosmetology teachers, estheticians, esthetic teachers, hair braiders, hair braiding teachers, nail techs and nail technology teachers. Requirement must be completed in order for a license to be renewed. There is a fee to attend, and pre-registration is required. 618-632-3377.

▪ Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. a networking group that offers support and practical information, that empowers, encourages and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds, to be confident and knowledgeable to achieve self-defined success in career and life. No membership fees, no restrictions. facebook.com/events/251540242394948 or wewnational.com

Tuesday, Aug. 27:

▪ Cookbook Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Check out the cookbook of the month, make a dish, and, if you like, bring it to share. This month’s theme is Cuban. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, Aug. 28:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Metro East Amputees Support Group — 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Board Room, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Support group for patients of all ages who have suffered limb loss and for their family and caregivers. For more information: metroeastamputees@gmail.com, 618-515-4100 or facebook.com/groups/metroeastamputees

Tuesday, Sept. 3:

▪ Deadline: Veterans Day Dedication — Deadline date for submission of application for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Veterans Day dedication Monday, Nov. 11. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their lives are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Township Building, O’Fallon Historical Society, O’Fallon Public Library, VFW Post #805 and ofallonveteransmonument.org. For more information, call 618-632-3204.