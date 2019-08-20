O’Fallon City Council tackles solicitation guidelines at meeting

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

The O’Fallon City Council is considering more specific guidelines about solicitation.

City attorney Todd Fleming said the four amended ordinances that will be up for final approval Sept. 3 are the result of the state seeking further clarity regarding language.

The council advanced the revisions on first reading Monday. The city must remove the panhandling language to ensure they are only talking about “solicitation,” as defined in ordinance 111.02. During a legal review, Fleming determined the changes are necessary to be compliant with state and federal case law.

As for pedestrians soliciting rides or business, the city prohibits hitchhikers or people soliciting standing in the roadway or highway. Anyone soliciting contributions is also banned, unless expressly permitted by the code.

Solicitations from groups registered as charitable organizations must be on file with city clerk’s office and only take place at intersections controlled by stop signs, and not allowed at intersections with traffic signals. Individuals must be at least 16 years old and wearing reflective vests. They must provide evidence of insurance to the city. And the solicitation is weekends only.

Additionally, they must be engaged in a statewide fund-raising activity and liable for any injuries to any person or property during the solicitation. If the ordinances pass Sept. 5, it will be effective 10 days after its publication in pamphlet form, as required by law.

One of the amendments clarifies canvassers and canvassing. A canvasser is one conducting a poll, survey or petition drive; sharing, communicating or otherwise conveying ideas, views or beliefs; or disseminating oral or written information to a person willing to directly receive such information for political, religious, charitable purposes or otherwise.

Charitable is defined as patriotic, philanthropic, social service, health, welfare, benevolent, educational, civic, cultural or fraternal.

Handbills are defined as any commercial or non-commercial handbill, pamphlet, circular, newspaper, paper, newsletter, booklet, poster, leaflet, brochure or other printed or written materials that have been cast, deposited, placed, scattered or thrown onto the property of a business or residence in the absence of a subscription agreement. An ordinance also defines a peddler and peddling.

Any solicitor who does not immediately and peacefully depart from any premises when asked to do so, invited or not, will be considered a nuisance. Permit holders through the director of public safety have specific hours and days to abide by.

McDonald new deputy city clerk

O’Fallon City Clerk Jerry Mouser announced the new deputy city clerk is Misty McDonald, who has been the administrative services coordinator in the clerk’s office the past 7 1/2 years.

McDonald replaces Maryanne Schrader, who moved to Florida after 23 years in the position. McDonald had subbed for Schrader taking council minutes and in other capacities over the years.

Mouser said McDonald “would do a great job.”

Other city council action

In other action, the council approved a special event request from Monica Vecera State Farm Insurance for a 25th Anniversary Celebration from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at 620 Pierce Boulevard, Suite 200.

The parking lot will have a tent with snacks, drinks and giveaways. Truckeria del Valle food truck will provide food. Music will be played through a portable speaker.

Truckeria del Valle will be required to get special event coupons from the Illinois Department of Revenue so the appropriate sales tax collected and remitted to the state is coded to O’Fallon as well as insuring they are remitting the 1 percent food and beverage tax to the city.

The council approved the mayor’s reappointments to the Historic Preservation Commission: Steve Brown, Susan Hertich and Brian Keller for three-year terms expiring in 2022; Robert Jordan, Mark Kampen and Andrea Fohne for two-year terms expiring in 2021; and Timi McMillin and Julie Spengler for one-year terms expiring in 2020.

The council appointed Shannan Mason to the Historic Preservation Commission for a one-year term expiring in 2020.

Also at Monday’s meeting, a proclamation was presented to the family and staff of Schildknecht Funeral Home, which is commemorating 70 years in business and now has a third-generation involved.

Mayor thanks City Fest volunteers, celebrates 200th consecutive meeting

The mayor thanked all of the City Fest volunteers and sponsors. He singled out the aldermen who served on the committee — Kevin Hagarty, Ross Rosenberg and Dan Witt — as well as Fleming.

Roach mentioned a letter he had received from a family thanking the city for the “quiet hour” for rides Saturday, as their son has a sensory disorder. As he explained in his column, Roach said between 1 and 2 p.m. the sound was lowered and mostly eliminated as much as possible for anyone impacted by loud noises.

An O’Fallon family said they appreciated the low sensory entertainment Saturday as well.

“They stated that many times getting through the day can be a challenge. But, on Saturday they were able to enjoy watching their child play and do things other kids get to do and enjoy being part of the community. Very heartwarming!” Roach said.

The mayor announced evening hours from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday hours from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 — all at city hall.

Nancy Roach, the mayor’s wife of 50 years, delivered a cake to commemorate Herb Roach’s 200th consecutive council meeting. Roach, elected mayor in 2017, had served as an alderman for six years before that.

“I have not missed a council meeting during that time,” Roach said.

Roach did share his mayoral duties Monday night, as J.E. Hinchcliffe Elementary fourth grader Kannon Seipp served as “Mayor for the Day” at the meeting.