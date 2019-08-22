O’Fallon Around Town, Aug. 29 edition

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Noon Thursday, Aug. 29, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Aug. 29:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, Aug. 30:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, Aug. 31:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Classic cars, hot rods, muscle cards, vintage autos on display. Free and open to the public. gatewayclassiccars.com or facebook.com/events/866804030361542

Monday, Sept. 2:

▪ Outdoor Yoga — 9-10 a.m. Yoga Core and More, 772 Wall St., Suite A, O’Fallon. Celebrate the “unofficial” close to summer, outside with a little yoga. There’s an $18 drop in fee and no additional fee for members. Bring your mats and don’t forget the sunscreen. facebook.com/events/383661139005282

Tuesday, Sept. 3:

▪ Deadline: Veterans Day Dedication — Deadline date for submission of application for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Veterans Day dedication to be held Monday, Nov. 11. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their lives are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Township Building, O’Fallon Historical Society, O’Fallon Public Library, VFW Post #805 and ofallonveteransmonument.org. For more information, call 618-632-3204.

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O’Fallon. Social hour at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Program: “Freshen Up for Fall” Rick Effinger will bring plant material that will freshen up tired summer pots with festive fall color. Open to the public.

Wednesday, Sept. 4:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Sept. 19:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. O’Fallon Township residents only. Reservation deadline: Spet. 13. 618-632-3517.