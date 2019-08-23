Phase 4 of Presidential Streets Rehabilitation project beginning Monday

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

The city of O’Fallon will begin Phase 4 of the Presidential Streets Rehabilitation project Monday.

“Please use caution in the area during the construction,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “This is phase 4 of the multi-year program we have in place to improve the drainage, roadways and other infrastructure in the Presidential Streets area.”

Phase 4 will install new sanitary sewers, storm sewer, curbing, and asphalt pavement along Washington and Adams Street from Lincoln to Penn Street as well as Vine and Penn Street from State to Adams Street.

During construction, drivers are urged to use caution and may experience local detours throughout portions of the project.

The cost of Phase 4 is approximately $1.2 million. Bringing the total project cost to $4 million.

This work will be completed by LW Contractors, and is expected to be completed in November, weather permitting.