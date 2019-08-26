O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon girls tennis team places 5th at Champaign Centennial Invitational

For the Progress

The O’Fallon Township High School girls tennis team enjoyed a strong showing Saturday at the Champaign Centennial Invitational.

Below are some of the notable results.

Doubles:

1. Miley Brunner & Kate Macaluso: 1st place, 4-0

2. Ali Mueller & Megan Mueller: 5th place, 3-1

Singles:

1. Gabi Schram

2. Danielle Warren

Team:

1. Chicago Latin

2. Belleville West

3. Effingham St. Anthony

4. Wheaton Warrenville South

5. O’Fallon

5. Belleville East

7. Teutopolis

8. Champaign Central

8. Dunlap

10. Danville

11. Lincoln Way East

12. Conant

13. Champaign Centennial

14. Peoria Notre Dame

15. Hinsdale South

16. Urbana

