O’Fallon girls tennis team places 5th at Champaign Centennial Invitational
The O’Fallon Township High School girls tennis team enjoyed a strong showing Saturday at the Champaign Centennial Invitational.
Below are some of the notable results.
Doubles:
1. Miley Brunner & Kate Macaluso: 1st place, 4-0
2. Ali Mueller & Megan Mueller: 5th place, 3-1
Singles:
1. Gabi Schram
2. Danielle Warren
Team:
1. Chicago Latin
2. Belleville West
3. Effingham St. Anthony
4. Wheaton Warrenville South
5. O’Fallon
5. Belleville East
7. Teutopolis
8. Champaign Central
8. Dunlap
10. Danville
11. Lincoln Way East
12. Conant
13. Champaign Centennial
14. Peoria Notre Dame
15. Hinsdale South
16. Urbana
