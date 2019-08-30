O’Fallon Around Town, Sept. 5 edition

Vine Street Market in O’Fallon Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon.

Noon Thursday, Sept. 5, is the deadline to appear in next week's "Around Town" listing.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Sept. 5:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, Sept. 6:

▪ Shred-It Event — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Free event for those who need documents and any paper products to be shredded. Enjoy a free hot dog and snow cone while you watch your papers get shredded. A table for donations for a fundraiser for End of Alzheimer’s Walk team at Cambridge House. 618-624-9900.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, Sept. 7:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4-8 p.m. Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Dinners featuring tasty home-baked Greek entrees, pastries served in the casual and friendly atmosphere of the church hall. Lenten dishes are available. Open to the public. Carry-out available. 618-277-0330.

Wednesday, Sept. 11:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1019 — 11 a.m. Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh. Buffet opens at 11 a.m. Meeting begins at noon. Guests are always welcome. Dr. Jamie Perulfi with Chiropractic Plus will explain how we can enjoy every day in a healthy way. Ms. Cathy Murphy will update us on the Thrift Savings Plan changes. Series M tickets will be available. Please remember to bring your September magazine if you have not cast your ballot. Service Center assistance available: Jim Haley 618-795-5174, Dean Hemmer 618-233-3819 or Gene Wiggins 618-566-7980. For more information: 618-526-7932 or narfe.org/chapter1019

Wednesday, Sept. 18:

▪ Business Roundtable Series — 8:30 a.m. Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Hosted by State Rep. Charlie Meier and Illinois Chamber of Commerce. Agenda: Update on laws impacting small and large business, recent pro-business reforms passed by the legislature, General Assembly update, Q&A. Space is limited. RSVP by Friday, Sept. 13 at charliemeier.net or call 618-651-0405.

Thursday, Sept. 19:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. O’Fallon Township residents only. Reservation deadline: Spet. 13. 618-632-3517.