O’Fallon Around Town, Sept. 12 edition

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Noon Thursday, Sept. 12, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Sept. 12:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Friday, Sept. 13:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Free Concert: Jeremy Wright — 2:30 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in, bring all your friends. Refreshments provided (apple slices with caramel drizzled on them). Free and open to the public. 618-624-9900.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Friday, Sept. 13 & Saturday, Sept. 14:

▪ Troy City Wide Garage Sales — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday: Troy address only; Saturday: Troy addresses and sales at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Interactive map available online at https://garagesale.troycoc.com/map_troy

Friday, Sept. 13, through Sunday, Sept. 15:

▪ McKendree University Gallery of Art 6th annual Get Out! Paint Out! “plein air” painting event — Times vary by day. Visit the gallery webpage to download the registration form. Work done during this time will be featured in an exhibition that runs Thursday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 5. https://www.mckendree.edu/academics/info/college/arts-sciences/arts/art/gallery-of-art.php

Saturday, Sept. 14:

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items, will be available.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Troy Recycle Event — 9 a.m. to noon. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. E-cycling, paper shredding. On-site shredding by The Shred Truck, old prescription pick-up. The Police Department will be collecting old prescriptions. Fees for tube TVs. Items not accepted: https://www.cjdecycling.com/not-accepted/. For more information: facebook.com/events/353344935620464

▪ Downtown Dog Days — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Downtown O’Fallon. This pet-centered event aims to expand O’Fallon’s pet-friendliness while supporting pet parents in the community. Well-behaved, leashed pets are encouraged to attend. Pamper your pooch with splash pools outside the VFW, water bowls and treats provided at multiple businesses, pet-friendly outdoor seating at Hemingway’s and Sweet Katie Bee’s, nail painting stations outside Refinery Salon, take-home pet artwork at Courage & Grace, military K9 donation drive at VFW, “Fill the Toy Bin” sale at Furchild. Sponsored by Furchild Pet Boutique and Downtown District.

Monday, Sept. 16:

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Jon Bergmann. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, Sept. 17:

▪ Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis Fundraiser — 4-10 p.m. Dewey’s Pizza, 425 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Up to 20 percent of all food and drink sales will be donated to the Major Case Squad. A paper or digital copy of the flyer is required and can be found online at https://majorcasesquadstl.org/deweys-pizza-fundraiser-2019. Includes both dine-in and carry-out orders.

▪ Swing Dancing Lessons — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Taught by David and Tammy of the Midwestern United States Imperial Club. No experience necessary. Ages 18 and older. No partner needed. Partners rotated frequently in class. Progressive format classes so you can get better each class. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, Sept. 17, & Thursday, Sept. 19:

▪ Retirement RoadMap Part 1 & 2 — 6-7:45 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by The Advisory Group, LLC. This is a two-part, comprehensive free course that includes information on Social Security, IRA and legacy planning. Syllabus included. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, Sept. 18:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Business Roundtable Series — 8:30 a.m. Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Hosted by State Rep. Charlie Meier and Illinois Chamber of Commerce. Agenda: Update on laws impacting small and large business, recent pro-business reforms passed by the legislature, General Assembly update, Q&A. Space is limited. RSVP by Friday, Sept. 13 at charliemeier.net or call 618-651-0405.

Thursday, Sept. 19:

▪ 29th annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Applicants should bring résumés, be prepared to interview and be dressed professionally.

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. O’Fallon Township residents only. Reservation deadline: Spet. 13. 618-632-3517.

Thursday, Sept. 19, through Sunday, Sept. 22:

▪ ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St. Lebanon. For tickets and performance information: lookingglassplayhouse.com