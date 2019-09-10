Residents speak in favor of cannabis sales at O’Fallon City Council meeting

O’Fallon, IL Mayor discusses city approach to marijuana dispensaries O'Fallon, IL Mayor Herb Roach onJuly 30, 2019 discusses the city council's thoughts and approach to whether to allow marijuana dispensaries in town. Recreational marijuana becomes legal on Jan. 1, 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK O'Fallon, IL Mayor Herb Roach onJuly 30, 2019 discusses the city council's thoughts and approach to whether to allow marijuana dispensaries in town. Recreational marijuana becomes legal on Jan. 1, 2020.

Aldermen are expected to vote against cannabis sales for when recreation use becomes legal Jan. 1 but approve increasing video gaming terminals to six — the maximum — at the next O’Fallon City Council meeting Monday.

The ordinances were advanced after two 13-1 votes Sept. 3, with Alderman Jerry Albrecht voting no on both.

Five residents spoke in favor of cannabis sales for the city’s financial gains. Trissa Jenkins, a resident for 23 years, suggested at least a trial period for cannabis sales instead of banning it before it was tried, noting the industry was well-regulated.

Nicole Wheatley, a nurse for seven years and resident since 2002, said she was not a cannabis user but supported its sales to generate jobs and tax revenue, and quoted statistics in favor of recreational marijuana use.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jennifer Meyer, who works in health care in Collinsville, across the street from the medical marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives, said there was not any trouble there, no vagrants hanging out or disturbances, and that it was near the Illinois State Police headquarters.

Autymn Hubbard, who owns several businesses in town, said she thought cannabis sales would be a major plus to help fund city projects.

In the second public comments segment, a man who is pursuing a cannabis business and would like to locate in O’Fallon, said the application fee alone is $5,000. Bob Barringer told the council they should not prolong a decision because the state regulation process could leave O’Fallon out while other nearby cities make financial gains. It’s legal Jan. 1 and people wanting to open a business will look elsewhere.

“Do your due diligence,” he said, but explained the computer software costs $27,000 and before the business is up and running, it’s about a $700,000 investment.

“This is not a hood-rat investment. You have to pay $30,000 before you can even sell,” he said. “It’s a big booming business. Cities can make a lot of money. All have made money — as far as I know, there has been no detriment.”

While the council is in favor of prohibiting sales, it still may put an advisory referendum on the ballot for an upcoming municipal or general election. Later, if the council would change its mind, they could repeal the ordinance.

In order to add an advisory question to an upcoming election ballot, the council must pass a resolution no less than 79 days prior to the election.

If the council would like a question added to the ballot on March 17, 2020, the last meeting to pass a resolution is Dec. 16.

However, the Illinois Municipal League suggested cities wanting to ban the recreation sales should have an ordinance in place by Oct. 1, which is the first day people can begin submitting applications for dispensaries to the state.

They added a sunset provision for the ordinance to expire six months after a referendum on allowing retail sales of cannabis is certified. That means the council will act again taking the vote under advisement.

However, aldermen pointed out the ordinance wording did not reflect that the council will reconsider the ordinance, and it’s not a done deal. So, an amended ordinance with much better clarity went to the Community Development Committee on Sept. 9 for discussion, and that would return to the council Sept. 16 for a final vote.

Alderman Matt Gilreath said he did not have an informed opinion yet.

“I don’t know how I feel,” he said, stating he wanted to find out more about the economic impact. “Let us best represent you. Let’s go into this slowly.”

On June 25, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, making Illinois the 11th state in America to legalize the recreational use of cannabis.

The consumption of cannabis will be allowed on private property or, potentially, specifically designated establishments such as dispensaries or smoking lounges. Municipalities may not restrict the private consumption of cannabis authorized by the act.

However, the act prohibits the use of cannabis in public places, schools and childcare facilities among other locations. Municipalities may adopt and enforce local ordinances to regulate possession and public consumption of cannabis so long as the regulations and penalties are consistent with the act.

Video gaming terminals discussed

Regarding the increase of video gaming terminals, the city projects an additional revenue of $36,000 per year.

Matt Shellabarger, owner of St. Clair Bowl, asked the council to support an additional video gaming terminal because it is one of the amenities bowlers look for, and he would like to put it on the bid for attracting major tournaments.

Currently, O’Fallon allows a maximum of five terminals at licensed establishments.

In February 2015, the council granted permission to allow video gaming terminals in O’Fallon. A new state law, effective Jan. 1, will expand gambling options and increase terminals to a maximum of six.

Additional action by the council

In other action, the council was divided about a 12-month extension for a development known as Milburn School Road Commercial, but the resolution was approved in a 7-6 vote. Gwen Randolph, an alderman in Ward 5, was not present, as her father passed away and she was at his services.

Voting in favor of the extension were Albrecht, Jessica Lotz, Gilreath, Mark Morton, Christopher Monroe, Ray Holden and Tom Vorce while voting against were Ross Rosenberg, Dennis Muyleart, Kevin Hagarty, Todd Roach, Dan Witt and Nathan Parchman.

In October 2017, the council approved a commercial development by Raven Realty IV for the construction of a new 13,100-square foot retail building with a drive-thru and a 4,800-square foot restaurant with a drive-thru, to be located on the northeast corner of Milburn School Road and Old Collinsville Road.

The Community Development Committee voted no 5-0 against the extension although the staff had recommended approval. At the CDC meeting Aug. 26, aldermen expressed concern about the lack of any tenants or movement in the two years since its approval. Ted Shekell, director of Community Development, said the underlying zoning is still B-1, so not extending it would require the developer to get a new site plan.

Approval of the planned use and preliminary site plan is valid for two years and can be extended up to three 12-month extensions for a project. The developer had requested 24 months, but the city can only approve a 12-month extension upon written request.

Witt said he talked to residents two years ago who were against it, and they still were against it, so he was opposed to the extension.

Alderman Roach said more people have moved out to that area, so he would like the developer to return to the city with his plans. Hagarty said he agreed with both Witt and Roach, and would be voting no.

The council authorized an agreement with Millennia Professional Services of Illinois for Engineering Services related to the Milburn Estates Drainage Study for $47,700.

Homes in Phase 1 of the Milburn Estates Subdivision flood during heavy rain events. This study will survey the existing storm sewer infrastructure and conduct an analysis of the system. Based on this analysis, mitigation options will be proposed along with preliminary designs and cost estimates. These findings will be summarized in a written report. The cost was not budgeted in the FY20 budget and funds will be taken from the Prop S reserves.

The city contracted Metro-Ag Inc. for the sludge lagoon cleaning and disposal for $128,800, which is based on their unit price bid. This is a maintenance contract for the disposal of sludge from the two sludge storage lagoons at the O’Fallon Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Two quotes were received with the low bid submitted by Metro-Ag Inc. Since this is a maintenance contract and not a construction project, they did not utilize the sealed bid process. Instead, quotes were requested from companies that have bid this work for the city in the past. Five companies were contacted and two responded with proposals.

The city agreed to pay Joiner Sheet Metal & Roofing for the Katie Cavins Community Center roof replacement in an amount not to exceed $101,735.

Food trucks, public comments, alumni football, board appointments

The council granted a special event permit to Skyline Church for a Ministry Fair, including food trucks Sunday.

General Sherman’s food truck will provide food and be required to get Special Event Coupons from IDOR so the appropriate sales tax collected and remitted to the state is coded to O’Fallon as well as insuring they are remitting the 1 percent Food and Beverage Tax to the city.

The council also approved McKendree University’s request for a St. Louis Blues Alumni Charity Game on Friday at the Metro Rec Plex.

Before the public comments portion of the meeting, Mayor Herb Roach announced the city clerk would have a timer for each speaker, and if someone went longer than five minutes, they would receive a warning, and if they did not stop, they would be escorted out of the council chambers by the police.

During the comments, Gilreath wanted to talk about something, but the mayor told him he could leave the dais and speak at the microphone. He did, mentioning he heard the mayor was talking about a ballfield for the high school without bringing it to the council’s attention.

“That is incorrect, sir,” Roach said.

After Gilreath’s public comments, in which he talked about transparency, building community and “about having conversations,” and told the mayor he was owed an apology, Roach asked Mary Jeanne Hutchison, parks and recreation director, if they had had a sit-down meeting with the high school. She answered “No.”

The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution received a proclamation from the mayor recognizing Constitution Day on Tuesday, which honors the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787 some 232 years ago.

In his mayor’s report, Roach said the website www.BackgroundChecks.org has ranked O’Fallon in the top 5 percent of the safest cities in the state.

Linda Kahley, Larry Morrison and Betty Reed have been reappointed to the O’Fallon Library Board for three-year terms expiring in 2022.

Dave Hopkins was reappointed to the Police Pension Board for two-year term expiring in 2021.

The mayor will have evening hours from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, and Saturday hours Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at city hall.