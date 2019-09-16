O’Fallon Around Town, Sept. 19 edition

Vine Street Market in O’Fallon Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon.

Thursday, Sept. 19:

▪ 29th annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Applicants should bring résumés, be prepared to interview and be dressed professionally.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Thursday, Sept. 19, through Sunday, Sept. 22:

▪ “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St. Lebanon. For tickets and performance information: lookingglassplayhouse.com

Friday, Sept. 20:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Friday, Sept. 20, & Saturday, Sept. 21:

▪ Rummage Sale — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Parish Center, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. Friday pre-sale admission is $3. Sponsored by Corpus Christi Catholic Church Ladies Club. 618-632-7614.

Saturday, Sept. 21:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations are accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Recycling Drive — 9 a.m. to noon. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Electronic and metal recycling, including electronics, appliances, vehicles, office equipment, machinery, batteries. TV/Monitor cathode ray tube fees: $20 for up to 32”, $40 for larger than 32”. Not accepted: paper, glass, plastic, tires, wood, cardboard. Sponsored by Belleville Masons. 618-344-7232.

Sunday, Sept. 22:

▪ O’Fallon Station Craft Fair — Noon to 4 p.m. O’Fallon Station, South Vine Street, O’Fallon. Food vendors and unique vendors for your home or garden décor needs. facebook.com/events/298216277784443

Tuesday, Sept. 24:

▪ Cookbook Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Check out the cookbook of the month, make a dish and bring it to share. This month’s theme is Food from Movies & TV Shows. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, Sept. 25:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Sept. 26:

▪ Forest Park Owls — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Mark H.X. Glenshaw, who has closely observed and documented the lives of Great Horned Owls in Forest Park since December 2005. He will cover the hunting and feeding behaviors with photos and videos. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Friday, Sept. 27:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carrollton Bank, 1575 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Metro East Amputees Support Group — 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Board Room, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Support group for patients of all ages who have suffered limb loss and for their family and caregivers. For more information: metroeastamputees@gmail.com, 618-515-4100 or facebook.com/groups/metroeastamputees

Monday, Sept. 30:

▪ Domestic Violence Training for Select Cosmetology Act Licenses — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. A new state law requires a one-hour, one-time Continuing Education course on Domestic Violence for all cosmetologists, cosmetology teachers, estheticians, esthetic teachers, hair braiders, hair braiding teachers, nail techs and nail technology teachers. Requirement must be completed in order for a license to be renewed. There is a fee to attend, and pre-registration is required. 618-632-3377.