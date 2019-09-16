O’Fallon football team off to 2-1 start

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

The O’Fallon High School football team is off to a solid 2-1 start under first-year coach Byron Gettis.

After dropping their season opener against CBC, the Panthers rebounded to defeat Bradley-Bourbonnais 40-36 on Sept. 6 before knocking off Francis Howell Central 26-20 on Friday.

O’Fallon rallies late against Bradley-Bourbonnais for road win

Trailing 36-33 with less than a minute remaining, Ty Michael connected with Beau Carney on a 36-yard touchdown pass to give OTHS the lead for good. Ian Wagner’s point after made it 40-36, and the Panthers defense held firm from there.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Behind two touchdowns from Mason Blakemore and two field goals from Wagner, OTHS stormed to a 20-7 lead in the second quarter. Connor Sheehan’s 18-yard interception return and Blakemore’s 22 yard touchdown run put O’Fallon ahead 33-21 after three quarters. The Boilermakers rallied for two fourth quarter touchdowns to take a 36-33 lead before Michael and Carney hooked up for the game-winner.

Blakemore finished with 209 yards rushing on 28 attempts, while Michael completed 16 passes for 139 yards.

Panthers power past host Spartans

O’Fallon led 20-7 in the third quarter and ultimatley posted a 26-20 victory against Francis Howell Central.

Wagner hit Wagner with a 30-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for an early 6-0 lead. Wagner booted the point after. Blakemore then rushed for touchdowns of 1 and 13 yards over the next two quarters for a 20-7 cushion. After a Spartans touchdown, Blakemore’s 27-yard scoring burst in the fourth quarter put OTHS back in charge 26-14.

Francis Howell Central added a touchdown with 5:11 left, but could draw no closer. Blakemore had another huge game, rushing for 286 yards on 37 carries to go with his three touchdowns.

O’Fallon is scheduled to open Southwestern Conference action at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at home against Belleville East.