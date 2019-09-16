O’Fallon boys cross country teams perform well at Forest Park event

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

The O’Fallon boys cross country team competed across the river at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The boys varsity team placed 15th in the 25 team field of the most competitive green division. Junior Nick Edwards clocked a 16:50 over the hilly 5K course earning a 13th place medal.

In a field of 187 runners, junior Jack Peterson and sophomore Peyton Mueller came across the line in 66th and 67th place, respectively. Other O’Fallon varsity runners to score for the team were juniors Nick Novy and Alex Tillock and seniors Braden Gaab and Tristen Fornes.

In the JV race, the Panthers placed eighth in the team standings. Junior Nico Parker led all O’Fallon JV runners as he crossed the finish line in 16th with a 5K time of 18:11 to earn a medal. Also contributing to the team’s score were JV runners Blake Westrater, Ethan Nieroda, Dominic Goetz, Garrett Roumpos, Aiden Arney, and Joel Boedeker.

Recently, the O’Fallon cross country teams hosted the O’Fallon’s Futures Invitational which featured junior high, freshman and sophomore races.

In the freshman race, Goetz paced the team with a time of 18:02 over the 3-mile course at the Milburn Campus. Aiden Cutter crossed the line next, followed by Nieroda, Boedeker, Nathanael Boston, Michael Wilson, Bradley Thomas and Alex Gayden-Bauer. Also competing in the freshman race were Camryn Sheehan and Ryan Weyhaupt.

In the sophomore race, Thomas Estrada led all Panther finishers followed by Arney, Harry Clinton, and Oscar Speakes.

The Panthers travel to Peoria on Saturday, Sept. 21, to compete in the Richard Spring Memorial Invitational.