O’Fallon girls cross country teams post strong showing at Forest Park race

The O’Fallon High School girls cross country varsity team continued their strong season with a team third place trophy and the individual title at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.

This meet featured 22 teams from four neighboring states and close to 200 runners in each race. The Panthers were led to their third place trophy by a dominate 20 second victory from sophomore Peyton Schieppe, who completed the 5K course in 18:58.4 minutes. This is her second invitational victory in two weeks.

Two other girls earned medals — a 12th place finish from sophomore Julia Monson and a 26th place finish by junior Sofia Parker. The varsity competitors also included senior Emma Jordan, juniors Maddy Vorce and Sophie Moffett, seniors Sophie Wichlac and Caitlin Thamke, and junior Olivia Ori.

The junior varsity girls were led to a fourth place finish with medal-earning performances by freshman Avery Taake in eighth place, sophomore Olivia Anderson in 17th, freshman Elly Parks in 23rd and junior Peyton Mutters in 28th.

The girls next travel to Peoria on Saturday, Sept. 21, to compete against some of the top Illinois teams in the Peoria Norte Dame Richard Spring Invitational.