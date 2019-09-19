St. Clare Church again set to host annual Oktoberfest event in O’Fallon

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.







More music ... more food ... more fun. St. Clare of Assisi Church’s 19th Annual Oktoberfest has more in store than ever before.

The event will take place from 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, on and around the St. Clare School campus at Third and Cherry Streets in the heart of historic downtown O’Fallon.

“We pride ourselves on offering a family-friendly festival, and this year we are featuring more music, games, food and fun for people of all ages to make it the best-ever Oktoberfest” said event chairman Tom Knaust.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This popular, regional Oktoberfest welcomes all and features a German-style roast pork dinner as well as other festival foods, such as bratwurst with homemade sauerkraut, hamburgers, funnel cakes, spiral spuds, snow cones and more. Complement dinner with a selection of authentic German beers on tap in the festive “Bier und Weingarten.”

New for 2019 is an expanded live music program kicking off at 4 p.m. with the oompah beat of the Belleville Blas Kapple German Band. Then, Oktoberfest will switch gears as the sun sets and welcome the Buffalo Road Band to the stage from 7-11 p.m.

Attendees also can try the Roaming Riddle Escape Room or get lucky at the raffle stand with hourly $100 draws and a grand prize of $10,000. Other features include a basket raffle, bingo, inflatables and games for the kids, a 5K run, the kids’ fun run and a youth area known as Das Zone. It offers Nine Square in the Air, Human Foosball and more.

“We have teamed up with the Roaming Riddle Mobile Escape Room in O’Fallon to bring two escape rooms to Oktoberfest this year,” Knaust said. “This high-quality escape room swill provide challenging fun for teams of eight players at a really reasonable entry fee. So, get some friends together and reserve a playing time at www.stclarechurch.org/ofest.”

Registration for the 5K run begins at 3 p.m. and the runners will hit the streets at 4 p.m. The dinner will be open from 4-7 p.m. inside the St. Clare School gym, while other festival foods and drinks will be available all evening.

For more information, visit www.stclarechurch.org and click the Oktoberfest banner, or contact the parish office at 618-632-3562.

Oktoberfest is the church’s biggest annual fundraiser, and all proceeds help pay down the parish’s mortgage debt.

Want to go?