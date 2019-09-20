O’Fallon Around Town, Sept. 26 edition

Scenes from O’Fallon’s inaugural BaconFest The smell of bacon filled the air throughout downtown O'Fallon on Saturday - for a good cause. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The smell of bacon filled the air throughout downtown O'Fallon on Saturday - for a good cause.

Noon Thursday, Sept. 26, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Sept. 26:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, Sept. 27:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carrollton Bank, 1575 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Metro East Amputees Support Group — 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Board Room, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Support group for patients of all ages who have suffered limb loss and for their family and caregivers. For more information: metroeastamputees@gmail.com, 618-515-4100 or facebook.com/groups/metroeastamputees

Saturday, Sept. 28:

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Bring your friends, family, and most importantly your ride. There will be coffee, donuts, and plenty of room to park. Come out and show off your beautiful ride. Old, new, custom, or just plain stock we want to see you out here. Showroom filled with about 200 beautiful rides. gatewayclassiccars.com or facebook.com/events/331962347560425

▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Metro East Model Railroad Club, 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Visitors are welcome to view trains running on the Club’s 18-by-27-foot HO scale model railroad. Admission is free. 618-476-9228, 618-531-1589 or trainweb.org/memrc

▪ Pokémon Go Day — 2-6 p.m. Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Register early and get your own lanyard and trainer badge. Play Pokémon memory; get three of the same cards and win a prize. Lures will be placed on nearby Pokéstops during the event. facebook.com/events/673960613119382

▪ 19th annual St. Clare Oktoberfest — 3-11 p.m. St. Clare School campus, Third and Cherry streets, O’Fallon. A family-friendly festival offering more music, games, food and fun for all ages. Homemade German-style dinner served in the school’s cafeteria 4-7 p.m. Bingo in the gym at 8:30 p.m. stclarechurch.org/ofest

Monday, Sept. 30:

▪ Domestic Violence Training for Select Cosmetology Act Licenses — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. A new state law requires a one-hour, one-time Continuing Education course on Domestic Violence for all cosmetologists, cosmetology teachers, estheticians, esthetic teachers, hair braiders, hair braiding teachers, nail techs and nail technology teachers. Requirement must be completed in order for a license to be renewed. There is a fee to attend, and pre-registration is required. 618-632-3377.

▪ Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. A networking group that offers support and practical information, that empowers, encourages and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds, to be confident and knowledgeable to achieve self-defined success in career and life. No membership fees, no restrictions. Speaker: Heather Crider. RSVP to Michell Stockmann at 618-526-1600.

Tuesday, Oct. 1:

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial Hospital – East Community Room, second floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Must be 16 years of age or older to donate, feeling healthy and well the day of the blood drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided to all donors. Appointments are recommended but not required 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, code MemorialBelleville.

▪ 2019 Night to Unite — 6 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon City Park, 401 E. Fifth St., O’Fallon. Come enjoy food, refreshments and fun with your O’Fallon Police Department. Event is 100% free — Free food, goodie bags for kids, raffles for bicycles and pizza. Police, Fire and EMS vehicles on display, K9 demonstration, bounce houses and more.

Wednesday, Oct. 2:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Oct. 3:

▪ Best Fall Festival Ever — 2-4 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Yard games with prizes, chili dogs, apple cider and more. Entertainment: “Tribute to Johnny Cash by Bill Forness.” Brings friends and family. Free and open to the public. 618-624-9900.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. In “Finding Family at the O’Fallon History Museum,” O’Fallon Historical Society President Brian Keller talks about the wide variety of materials available at the O’Fallon History Museum that can help in research on family that lived in the O’Fallon/Shiloh area. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

▪ National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Looking Glass Prairie Chapter — 7 p.m. Shiloh Senior Center, 7 Park Drive, Shiloh. Program: Prevention of Domestic Violence by Melissa Tutterow.