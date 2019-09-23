First Baptist Church in O’Fallon set to host 15th annual Men’s Wild Game Dinner

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

First Baptist Church in O’Fallon, 1111 E. U.S. 50, will hold its 15th annual Men’s Wild Game Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the church’s gym. Pre-dinner activities will include a car show and various activities for boys beginning at 5:30. p.m.

According to dinner organizer and pastor to single adults and men, Obie Dalrymple, “Our church loves to provide an opportunity for men and boys to come together to fellowship, have some fun, hear a great message, and of course, try all sorts of interesting meat.”

The wild game dinner was the idea of the church’s long-time senior pastor, Doug Munton. He explained he’d heard of them at other churches and decided to give it a try.

The dinners are now well into their second decade, “putting out pork and beans with the Gospel,” according to Steve Tucker, a church deacon, sportsman, and taxidermist.

The first supper drew 250 men and boys with Munton doing double-duty as greeter and keynote speaker. Menu items were purchased by the church or donated by its hunter-members.

Attendance has since increased dramatically to a capacity crowd of well over 500.

“We abandoned meat donations in favor of a commercial distributor,” according to Bill Thompson, who has been involved in putting on the dinners from almost the outset. “We began to order, purchase, and cater more and more items, establishing a set of staple menu items and rotating new exotic meat items.”

Past menus have included pork, bison, venison, and elk mixed in with more unusual delicacies like boar, gator, kangaroo, ostrich, pheasant, rattlesnake, squirrel, python, goat, rabbit, and Rocky Mountain oysters. Creatures from “under the sea” including shark, crawfish, trout, tilapia and barramundi have also been featured.

This year’s bill of fare is still being tweaked but pork, venison, elk, and bison will likely be sandwiched around other meaty offerings. Potato salad will fill the veggie square. Desserts likely will include various pies, trays of brownies and cookies, and maybe some fruit.

Guest speaker duties since Munton’s opener have included an eclectic group over the years. Nationally known preachers, St. Louis TV and radio personalities, professional athletes, outdoorsmen, recording artists, and authors have been featured.

This year’s speaker is Dr. John Avant, long-time pastor, author and current president of Life Action, an outreach that provides Life Action church events, family camp, and their leadership lodge. He professes a deep love and compassion for people.

Tickets are $25 for men and $15 for boys 10 and under available at the First Baptist Church’s bookstore or on-line at https://fbcofallon.org/events/wgd. Expect generous offerings of hunter-related door prizes. Plan ahead as this feast is usually a sellout.